Cracking the whip: FKF suspends top referees over alleged ‘match manipulation’

The local federation moves to ban with immediate effect five top match officials citing match fixing allegations in the top-flight

Football Kenya Federation has moved to suspend five top referees accusing them of allegedly fixing matches in the Premier League.

In a statement obtained by Goal and signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno, the referees who have been banned indefinitely include top Fifa official Raymond Onyango, Samuel Mwaura, Isaac Memusi, Collins Opiyo, and Japheth Juma.

What has been said?

“Football Kenya Federation, as a precautionary measure and in the interest of safeguarding the integrity of its leagues and competitions, has provisionally suspended five FKF-PL match officials suspected to be involved in match manipulations,” read part of the statement.

“The five, whose suspensions take effect immediately include Fifa accredited referee Raymond Onyango, Samuel Mwaura, Isaac Memusi, Collins Opiyo, and Japheth Juma.

“Moreover, the federation’s Integrity Department, with the assistance of Fifa, has initiated preliminary investigations against the said individuals, with a view of establishing their involvement, if any, in the said match manipulation practices.

“Even so, the federation remains confident on the integrity of the FKF-PL and has with the assistance of Fifa established and consistently continues to up-date, its match manipulation detection platform, with a view of protecting and safeguarding the integrity of all its competitions, against global match-fixers.”

When Fifa banned Zoo FC

The Kenyan league has been hit with complaints of match-fixing claims, a move that saw World governing body Fifa relegate Zoo FC from the top-flight.

In relegating Zoo on May 4, 2021, Fifa said in a letter obtained by Goal and signed by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee Chairman Alejandro: “The Fifa Disciplinary Committee finds the club Zoo FC responsible for activities related to manipulation of football matches and competitions.

“The club Zoo FC is hereby expelled from the Kenyan Premier League Season 2020/2021 as of the date of notification of the present decision. The Fifa Disciplinary Committee hereby orders the relegation of the first team of the club Zoo FC to the FKF Division One for the next season.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee orders the club Zoo FC to contact Fifa in the next 30 days from the notification of this decision and implement a prevention plan as an educational directive designed to prevent and combat the manipulation of football matches and competitions.”

The Kenyan league is set to conclude on August 22.

