Manchester United vs Leeds United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils' second pre-season game sees them clash with their old foes in Perth

One of 's fiercest rivalries will be revived on the other side of the world as face off against Leeds on Wednesday night in .

Both sides have had a successful start to their pre-season campaigns with the Red Devils beating Perth Glory 2-0 on Saturday, while Leeds have claimed wins against York City and Guiseley.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used 23 different players against Glory as he looked to give most of his squad some minutes. Marcelo Bielsa, meanwhile, has only brought 16 players to Western Australia with half of his squad remaining in the UK.

These two sides last met in 2011 when Manchester United claimed a 3-0 win in the League Cup.

Game Manchester United vs Date Wednesday, July 17 Time 12pm BST / 7am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast on television, though can be streamed through MUTV.com.

US TV channel Online stream n/a MUTV.com

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on MUTV. It can be streamed via MUTV.com.

UK TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV.com

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Pereira, Romero Defenders Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Young Midfielders Chong, Garner, Gomes, James, Lingard, Matic, Mata, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba Forwards Greenwood, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is again expected to rotate heavily as his players continue their pre-season preparations.

Romelu Lukaku could return having been rested for Saturday's clash with Perth Glory.

Position Leeds United squad Goalkeepers Casilla, Miazek Defenders Douglas, Cooper, Dallas, Berardi, Hosannah, Oduor Midfielders Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Phillips, Stevens, Bogusz Forwards Roofe, Bamford

The likes of Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Clarke and Luke Ayling have not travelled as part of Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Kalvin Phillips and Kemar Roofe will both feature amid speculation they could leave Elland Road before the transfer window shuts.

Match Preview

Nearly eight years since they last did battle, Manchester United and Leeds will once again face off as their War of Roses rivalry is briefly brought back to life in Australia.

Though just a pre-season match, these two clubs do not like one another and in front of a vocal 50,000 strong crowd at Optus Stadium another enthralling encounter could well be on the cards.

After shaking off the cobwebs against local side Perth Glory, the Red Devils will be hoping for a sharper performance against their old rivals with Romelu Lukaku poised to return to the action.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was coy when asked about the striker's future at Old Trafford on Saturday, with the 26-year-old missing the match against Glory through a minor injury.

Paul Pogba's involvement on Wednesday night will also be of interest with the French star impressing during his 45-minute cameo on Saturday.

Leeds, meanwhile, only touched down in Perth on Sunday night with just 16 players and may find the going tough against a Red Devils side well and truly settled in Down Under.

Marcelo Bielsa's side once again fell short of securing a return to the Premier League last season and will be determined to prove they deserve a place in the top-flight with a strong showing.