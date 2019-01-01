KPL Transfers: KCB confirm deals for Stephen Waruru and Pascal Ogweno

Waruru and Ogweno have signed for two years with KCB as the club readies to start the 2019/20 season on a high note and compete for the KPL title

have confirmed the signings of Stephen Waruru and Pascal Ogweno in the ongoing Kenyan Premier League ( ) transfer window.

Speaking to Goal, KCB team manager Bramwell Simiyu revealed the duo were signed on two-year deals after impressing the technical team during pre-season training.

Waruru left after his contract ended while Ogweno was among the players released by .

"Waruru and Ogweno have agreed to sign with us for the next two years and as a club, we are very happy to have them on board," Siniyu told Goal.

"KCB is not yet done in the transfer market as we are still looking to bring on maybe another three. The striking and midfield departments remain the priority as we need one centre-forward and two midfielders.

"For now, we are quite satisfied with our goalkeepers but we would not hesitate to bring on board if we get one better than what we have."

The football administrator confirmed KCB's main target is to compete for the KPL title once the 2019/18 season starts late in August.

Article continues below

"Every club has its ambitions and the ambitions of every competitor are always to win the league. We hope to start the season better than we did last season and with a better start, we can have a good campaign I believe," he added.

"The target is to finish among the five best teams at the end of the season should we fail to get the title."

KCB will clash with in their first match KPL match of the season on August 31 at Awendo Green Stadium.