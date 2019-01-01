KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia have not signed Djabel Imanishimwe - Lordvick Aduda

Earlier reports indicated Gor Mahia and Rayon Sport reached an agreement for the transfer of Imanishimwe

chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda has denied reports that the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have signed midfielder Djabel Imanishimwe from Rayon Sports.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Aduda revealed the club held transfer talks with Rayon Sports and the player, but the talks have not been concluded yet.

"We have not signed any player, for now, what we have done is just reached an agreement with the club and the player. We have not reached any contractual agreement," Aduda said.

“As Gor Mahia, we always sign players in broad daylight, we don’t have to hide anything. If we sign a new player, we will call you to a press conference, unveil the player and also allow for interviews."

Rayon Sports confirmed the imminent departure of their captain Imanishimwe, but now Aduda claim's the club's priority is signing a striker.

“It is true we spoke to the player but nothing has been reached yet. We are waiting for coach Hassan Oktay to give us the name of foreigners whom we will do away with, and from there on, we will be able to bring in the new faces," he added.

"It is not possible to bring in new players when we still have the foreign quota rule.

“Only Jacques Tuyisenge has left, and remember that is one slot, and if we bring a new player, then that must be a striker and not a midfielder.

"We have already identified two players in to fill the void for Tuyisenge but all we are waiting for is the coach to confirm the names of those foreigners that will be released."

Imanishimwe has been at Rayon Sports for five years, scoring 29 goals and providing 53 assists in that period.