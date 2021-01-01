‘It is coming home’ – FKF golden trophy to arrive in two weeks – Mwendwa

The federation boss reveals to Goal an update on the golden trophy which will be competed for by teams in the 2020-21 season

Football Federation has confirmed the eagerly awaited golden trophy for the 2020-21 season will arrive in the country in the next two weeks.

According to FKF President Nick Mwendwa, the 24-carat gold trophy is already complete, and they are now planning on shipping it to the country.

“We will have the trophy in Kenya in the next two weeks,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday. “I don’t have the specific date but all I know is the trophy will be here soon, just give it two weeks.”

More teams

Mwendwa has further confirmed they will have a big ceremony to welcome the trophy when it lands in Kenya.

“It will be a big occasion,” Mwendwa continued. “I can assure you we are working on having a big ceremony when it arrives in the country.”

In a recent interview, Mwendwa confirmed to Goal where the trophy will be kept after arriving in the country.

“We have already booked Bank and that is where we will keep it [the trophy], it will be round in shape, very good for everyone’s eyes, these are some of the changes we promised after taking over the league.

“We don’t have time to waste now, we were given the mandate to run football and that is what we are doing now, we don’t have time to fight, our work is for the job we are asked to do by Kenyans and it is the reason we want to have everything in place to avoid inconveniences when the season ends.”

Article continues below

In the last two seasons when the top-flight was under Kenyan Premier League ( ), winners never received a trophy and prize money after title sponsors SportPesa walked away.

The Kenyan league is currently going on and has reached the round of eight matches with KCB still topping the 18-team league table on 18 points from seven matches while are second on 17 points from eight outings.

Gor Mahia, who have only played five matches owing to their involvement in the Caf , are sitting 13th on the table with nine points while rivals AFC are fifth on 12 points from six matches.