REVEALED: When the golden trophy for FKF Premier League will land in Kenya

The federation boss reveals to Goal the new golden trophy for the 2020-21 season will arrive in the country in the next 21 days

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed when the new trophy for the 2020-21 Premier League season, made of pure gold will arrive in the country.

According to FKF President Nick Mwendwa, the 24-carat gold trophy will arrive in the country in the next 21 days.

“The golden trophy is being worked on, the progress is very good and I can assure you we will have a big ceremony when it arrives in the country in the next 21 days,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

“We have already booked Bank and that is where we will keep it [the trophy], it will be round in shape, very good for everyone’s eyes, these are some of the changes we promised after taking over the league.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“We don’t have time to waste now, we were given the mandate to run football and that is what we are doing now, we don’t have time to fight, our work is for the job we are asked to do by Kenyans and it is the reason we want to have everything in place to avoid inconveniences when the season ends.”

Mwendwa also confirmed the winners for the 2020-21 campaign will walk home with Ksh5million while a similar amount will be shared among the remaining 17 clubs.

“Winners of the league will get Ksh5million, plus the golden trophy, then another Ksh5million will be divided amongst the remaining teams, and let me make it clear, the proposal of awarding teams was decided by the clubs themselves, not FKF, even promoted attended the meeting.

“The clubs felt that was the only way to share the sponsorship money, and as FKF we have supported it, that is how it is going to work.”

In the last two seasons, winners never received a trophy and prize money after title sponsors SportPesa walked away.

Article continues below

Three matches will kick-off the season on Saturday with AFC versus being broadcast live by StarTimes, with the two other matches pitting promoted Vihiga United against Kakamega at Mumias Compex and against at Mbaraki Stadium.

On Sunday, four matches will be played - Nairobi City Stars taking on at Nyayo Stadium, against Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium, Posta vs KCB at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, and against Bidco United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Gor Mahia, who will be taking part in Caf assignment against APR of Rwanda, and will open the season with a home game against Zoo FC at Nyayo Stadium on December 2.