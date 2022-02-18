The Football Kenya Federation could have new office bearers after the caretaker committee visited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to discuss modalities of holding fresh elections.

Despite a ban from the world governing body Fifa looming for Kenya after the government through Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed disbanded the FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa, the defiant committee led by Retired Justice Aaron Ringera are continuing with their mandate.

On Thursday, the Ringera-led committee visited the IEBC, who are mandated to oversee any elections in the country, and discussed a range of issues including the pending football polls.

Caretaker Committee meets IEBC

“Today [Thursday], the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee led by Hon. Justice [Rtd] Aaron Ringera paid a courtesy call on the Commission and discussed electoral assistance to the Caretaker Committee,” the IEBC said on their Twitter handle.

When taking over office, the caretaker committee was mandated by the government to take charge of football management for six months before overseeing fresh elections to bring onboard new officials.

Already football stakeholders across the country led by presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak have welcomed the new engagement between the electoral board and caretaker committee.

“We football stakeholders welcome FKF Caretaker Committee’s engagement with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” Mbarak told GOAL on Friday.

“That they discussed electoral assistance to the Caretaker Committee is a major statement by the committee. As you are aware, the Government as a major stakeholder in sports in this country mandated the Caretaker Committee to among other things; coordinate elections of FKF in accordance with Sports Act 2013 and the Sports Registrar’s Regulations.

“Given the FKF Caretaker Committee’s mandate is restricted to only six months, it is only reasonable they engage IEBC to conduct the electoral process. Engaging the IEBC does not only guarantee total independence of the electoral process but also ensures interested parties do not have control of the voters’ register.”

‘FKF has consistently flouted rules’

Mbarak further feels by reaching out to IEBC, the FKF will not flout any elections rules.

“The biggest problem football stakeholders in Kenya are faced with is an FKF leadership that crafts an electoral code designed to lock out challengers,” Mbarak continued.

“FKF has consistently flouted the Fifa Standard Electoral Code provisions of the need to avoid any conflict of interests that could discredit the impartiality of the elections.

“With the IEBC and the Sports Registrar having a close eye on the voters’ register, it is possible to get legitimate leadership that will ensure that Kenyan football grows like elsewhere in the world.

“The IEBC is present in all the 295 sub-counties of Kenya, which makes it easy to conduct the poll efficiently. It is the stakeholders’ desire we have transparent and credible elections within the six months of the FKF Caretaker Committee’s mandate.”