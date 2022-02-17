Fifa ban looms on Kenya as Nyamweya calls for normalization committee formation

The world football governing body, Fifa, is expected to issue a ban on Kenya in the coming week, GOAL can reveal.

The ban will be issued after the Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Amina Mohamed, disbanded the Football Kenya Federation national executive committee and replaced it with a caretaker committee in November 2021.

FKF committee members were thrown out of the office, following allegations of financial misappropriation, and Nick Mwendwa - then discharging the presidential duties of the local FA - was arraigned in court to answer charges put against him.

The formation of the caretaker committee, without the blessings of the Zurich-based body, has since then been running soccer matters in the country.

Looming Ban

"A Fifa ban is coming latest next week," a high-profile source within Kenyan football circles told GOAL on Thursday.

"From the onset, Fifa was not happy with how Mohamed [the Sports CS] handled the matter, and in their own eyes, whatever happened amounted to interference by a third party.

"They have been weighing on a number of options available to them to solve the problem, and a ban is the most viable option they have decided to undertake. So, the ban is coming, and Kenya and Kenyans must be ready for the consequences."

If Fifa finally confirms the ban, it means Kenya will not participate in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, international friendlies, and other competitions affiliated with it.

The transfer of players will also be put in jeopardy, and the referees from the country will not be involved at all in international competitions.

Nyamweya's advice

Meanwhile, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya has discussed the only way the nation can avoid a ban, though it remains to be seen if this could save Kenyan football in time.

"It is my position and advice that you [Amina Mohamed] seriously consider downsizing the FKF caretaker committee, invite Fifa and Caf to send representatives to the committee, and reconstitute the committee as the FKF normalization committee," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

Nyamweya went further to blame Mohamed for Harambee Starlets' aborted fixture against Uganda, saying they did not make a proper response to Caf to overturn the letter written by FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

"As one who is well versed with matters of football locally, globally and at the continental level, I advised your office and the FKF caretaker committee to appeal against the decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), advice that was ignored and instead the FKF caretaker committee opted for a political letter to the Caf president," he added.

"The failure by the FKF caretaker committee to write to Caf at least 30 days before the scheduled first leg match on February 17, 2022, which is a standard and basic procedure when playing international matches, opened a loophole for malicious exploitation by the agents of darkness and their masters."