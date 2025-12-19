+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Pranav Venkatesh

Stream LIVE: How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in a Premier League clash delivering 21 goals in the last three meetings

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news

Expect goals when the Premier League’s highest-scoring fixture returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Defending champions Liverpool will be seeking to continue their unbeaten run and condemn Tottenham to another home defeat.

Disaster might be an understatement to describe Tottenham’s away game at Nottingham Forest. Thomas Frank's side entered the City Ground on a two-game winning run and could've leapfrogged into the top half of the table with a win. But the Tricky Trees carved them apart as the Lilywhites imploded to a 3-0 loss. The humiliation raised further questions on Frank's ability to steer the club. The board backs the manager, but the fans have already turned on him. They lost three of their last five Premier League games and are conceding silly goals. Another dismal home performance might not bode well for the Danish manager.

After a storm rocked Liverpool, the defending champions showed their character by emerging unscathed. An away victory at Inter Milan showed grit and determination. Arne Slot then made up with Mohamed Salah as Hugo Ekitike led them to a solid yet unspectacular 2-0 win against Brighton at home. They are unbeaten in six games now and have finally stopped a run of poor losses. With Salah leaving for AFCON, the manager can pick his lineup without any drama and try tweaking his tactics. They beat Tottenham comprehensively in the league last time and will be looking to repeat those feats again.

Here is where to find Tottenham vs Liverpool live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Paramount+
🇬🇧 UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

Kickoff on Saturday, 20 December, is at 12:30 ET, 17:30 BST.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Tottenham vs Liverpool kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Liverpool Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLIV
1
G. Vicario
23
P. Porro
24
D. Spence
37
M. van de Ven
17
C. Romero
15
L. Bergvall
22
B. Johnson
7
X. Simons
20
M. Kudus
30
R. Bentancur
39
R. Kolo Muani
1
A. Becker
12
C. Bradley
6
M. Kerkez
5
I. Konate
4
V. van Dijk
10
A. Mac Allister
7
F. Wirtz
38
R. Gravenberch
8
D. Szoboszlai
17
C. Jones
22
H. Ekitike

4-2-3-1

LIVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur v SK Slavia Praha - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images

As Pape Sarr left for AFCON, Yves Bissouma will also be looking to join him once he recovers. Archie Gray was at fault for a goal against Nottingham, and the others in the middle aren't covering themselves in glory either. Frank can only pick his side and hope for an error-free outing from everyone.

Predicted Lineups: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

Liverpool Latest News

FC Internazionale Milano v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images

Salah's absence opens a world of possibilities for Slot. His 4-4-2 diamond can have both Alexander Isak and Ekitike up top with Wirtz in the free role. The impressive Curtis Jones can play on the left, giving Federico Chiesa a rare start on the right. Dominik Szoboszlai might also featurein the game. Although Joe Gomez picked up an injury, Conor Bradley is back in time to replace him right away. Jeremie Frimpong is also said to be close to full training. 

Predicted Lineups: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Chiesa, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

LIV

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

7

Goals scored

19
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Manchester United, with 20 titles to their name, are the most successful side in Premier League history. They haven't won a league title since the end of the 2012-13 campaign, though.

The Premier League in its current format has 20 teams. The first-ever season of in the Premier League era in 1992-93 featured 22 teams, which was then reduced to 20 teams ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the record of making the most appearances in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division), appearing in 848 games for Derby County, Southampton, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City. None of those 848 top-flight appearances came in the Premier League era, though!

Jimmy Greaves, widely regarded as the most prolific English goalscorer ever, leads the all-time goalscoring charts in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division). Greaves scored an incredible 357 goals in 516 games. Greaves played his final top-flight game in the 1970-71, over two decades before the start of the Premier League era.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. Giggs spent his entire career at the Old Trafford, making 672 appearances and registering 162 assists between 1991 and 2014.

Sir Stanley Matthews is the oldest player to ever feature in the English top-flight, playing a game for Stoke City in 1965 at the age of 50 years and five days.

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. Nwaneri was just 15 days and 181 days old when he made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in the 2022-23 season.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah have all played in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger are among the most famous managers to have taken charge of a Premier League club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 74,310.

Enzo Fernandez is the most expensive player in Premier League history. Chelsea signed the Argentine international for £106.8 million from Benfica in January 2023.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0