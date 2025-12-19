Expect goals when the Premier League’s highest-scoring fixture returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Defending champions Liverpool will be seeking to continue their unbeaten run and condemn Tottenham to another home defeat.

Disaster might be an understatement to describe Tottenham’s away game at Nottingham Forest. Thomas Frank's side entered the City Ground on a two-game winning run and could've leapfrogged into the top half of the table with a win. But the Tricky Trees carved them apart as the Lilywhites imploded to a 3-0 loss. The humiliation raised further questions on Frank's ability to steer the club. The board backs the manager, but the fans have already turned on him. They lost three of their last five Premier League games and are conceding silly goals. Another dismal home performance might not bode well for the Danish manager.

After a storm rocked Liverpool, the defending champions showed their character by emerging unscathed. An away victory at Inter Milan showed grit and determination. Arne Slot then made up with Mohamed Salah as Hugo Ekitike led them to a solid yet unspectacular 2-0 win against Brighton at home. They are unbeaten in six games now and have finally stopped a run of poor losses. With Salah leaving for AFCON, the manager can pick his lineup without any drama and try tweaking his tactics. They beat Tottenham comprehensively in the league last time and will be looking to repeat those feats again.

Kickoff on Saturday, 20 December, is at 12:30 ET, 17:30 BST.

Team news & squads

As Pape Sarr left for AFCON, Yves Bissouma will also be looking to join him once he recovers. Archie Gray was at fault for a goal against Nottingham, and the others in the middle aren't covering themselves in glory either. Frank can only pick his side and hope for an error-free outing from everyone.

Predicted Lineups: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

Salah's absence opens a world of possibilities for Slot. His 4-4-2 diamond can have both Alexander Isak and Ekitike up top with Wirtz in the free role. The impressive Curtis Jones can play on the left, giving Federico Chiesa a rare start on the right. Dominik Szoboszlai might also featurein the game. Although Joe Gomez picked up an injury, Conor Bradley is back in time to replace him right away. Jeremie Frimpong is also said to be close to full training.

Predicted Lineups: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Chiesa, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike

