How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host the Indiana Pacers to open the high-voltage NBA game on October 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Memphis averages 128 points a game, while the Pacers average 135 points, giving them a little advantage. The Pacers have six steals per game compared to Memphis' five, and Memphis averages twelve blocks per game compared to Indiana's four.

Memphis averages 20 assists per game, Indiana averages 21 assists per game, and the Pacers dominate the boards with 55 rebounds per game compared to the Grizzlies' 39.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

The NBA clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers promises to be a must-watch event for basketball fans. If you're interested in placing bets, discovering welcome bonuses offered by Kenyan betting websites can enrich your betting experience by offering better initial terms and opportunities to increase your winnings.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Indiana Pacers in an electrifying NBA game on October 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date October 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 8.0 rebounds per game, which includes 6.0 defensive and 2.0 offensive rebounds.

Jaylen Wells has been averaging 28.0 minutes per game, 2.0 turnovers, and 4.0 assists.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Ja Morant Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers team news

Bennedict Mathurin has been scoring 47.4 points per game on average and making 88.2% of her field goals.

Pascal Siakam has been grabbing 15.0 rebounds on average per game, which includes 12.0 defensive and 3.0 offensive rebounds.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Andrew Nembhard Shoulder injury Day-to-Day PG, Quenton Jackson Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers will likely have a challenging game because of their recent head-to-head record, which displays a pretty even split. The Pacers have won two of their last five meetings, including a 127-113 victory on February 21, 2025, and a 116-110 victory on January 29, 2024.

The Grizzlies have won three of those meetings, including resounding wins on December 22, 2023 (116-103), December 2, 2024 (136-121), and October 15, 2024 (120-116).

Both sides have demonstrated their capacity to score goals in large quantities, and fast-paced offense has resulted in games that are competitive. In order to try to control the pace, Indiana will aim to use their depth in scoring and rebounding, while Memphis will rely on its defensive presence, especially shot-blocking.

Date Results Feb 21, 2025 Pacers 127-113 Grizzlies Dec 02, 2024 Grizzlies 136-121 Pacers Oct 15, 2024 Grizzlies 120-116 Pacers Jan 29, 2024 Pacers 116-110 Grizzlies Dec 22, 2023 Grizzlies 116-103 Pacers

More NBA news and coverage