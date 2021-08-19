Has Aussems coached AFC Leopards for the last time?
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has been linked with a move to Police FC of Rwanda after impressing with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outfit.
The former Simba SC tactician took the reins at the 13-time league champions and despite the challenges, the team are pushing for a top three finish.
However, media reports in Rwanda indicate the experienced coach will be joining the administrative side for the new campaign.
Editors' Picks
- 'It is done and dusted, and the final match is just a mere formality' - Matano
- Life after Tevez proving a nightmare for Riquelme and Boca Juniors
- World Cup Qualifier: Uganda's attack major Sredojevic's concern ahead of Kenya showdown
- Fantasy Premier League: Should you transfer in Lukaku, Benrahma or Varane for Gameweek 2?
Is Aussems on his way to Rwanda?
RadioTV10 Rwanda reported the 56-year-old will be heading to Police after finishing the campaign with Ingwe.
"Belgian Patrick 'Uchebe' Aussems will immediately travel to Rwanda to join Police FC after completing the season with AFC Leopards this weekend," they posted on their official social media platform on Wednesday.
"Aussems coached Simba SC to the league title in 2018/19 season and reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League."
The speculation will have Leopards' fans worried considering the fact that the coach is out of the country for a holiday. He, however, promised to be back for the new season.
"After having flown over the Alps and Paris, [it is a] strange feeling to be at home and watch your team on your laptop... Good job guys!" Aussems tweeted. "Now it's time to enjoy some days off with family before coming back to prepare for the new season.
"Next season will be THE season for Ingwe's fans."
What are Leopards saying?
However, Ingwe have asked their supporters to rubish the speculations stating the coach is still tied at the club after extending his stay by two years.
"Our fans should treat these reports as rumours, because he has already extended his stay at the Den for two years," Maurice Chichi, who is the club treasurer, told Nation Sports. "The coach requested to leave for a holiday with two matches left and we agreed.
"Everybody knows the season was initially slated to end in June after it was suspended for close to two months owing to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic."
Ingwe are currently fourth on 48 points, three less than third-placed Bandari, and are hoping the Dockers lose their final game and they win theirs to finish above them.