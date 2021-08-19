Has Aussems coached AFC Leopards for the last time?

The tactician recently extended his stay with Ingwe for two years after joining this season

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has been linked with a move to Police FC of Rwanda after impressing with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outfit.

The former Simba SC tactician took the reins at the 13-time league champions and despite the challenges, the team are pushing for a top three finish.

However, media reports in Rwanda indicate the experienced coach will be joining the administrative side for the new campaign.

Is Aussems on his way to Rwanda?

RadioTV10 Rwanda reported the 56-year-old will be heading to Police after finishing the campaign with Ingwe.

"Belgian Patrick 'Uchebe' Aussems will immediately travel to Rwanda to join Police FC after completing the season with AFC Leopards this weekend," they posted on their official social media platform on Wednesday.

"Aussems coached Simba SC to the league title in 2018/19 season and reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League."

#Kenya: Amakuru ava i Nairobi avuga ko Umubiligi Patrick Aussems" Uchebe" utoza AFC Léopards azasoza shampiyona mu mpera z'iki cyumwerueru ahita agana mu Rwanda muri Police FC.



Aussems yatoje Simba SC atwara igikombe cya shampiyona 2018-19 unagera muri 1/4 cya #TOTALCAFCL. pic.twitter.com/eayauShEPE — RadioTv10 Rwanda (@Radiotv10rwanda) August 18, 2021

The speculation will have Leopards' fans worried considering the fact that the coach is out of the country for a holiday. He, however, promised to be back for the new season.

"After having flown over the Alps and Paris, [it is a] strange feeling to be at home and watch your team on your laptop... Good job guys!" Aussems tweeted. "Now it's time to enjoy some days off with family before coming back to prepare for the new season.

"Next season will be THE season for Ingwe's fans."

After having flown over the Alps and Paris , strange feeling to be at home and watch your team on your laptop ... Good job guys ! Now it's time to enjoy some off days with family before coming back to prepare the new season . Next season will be THE season for Ingwe's fans ! pic.twitter.com/OM89N3na7K — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) August 18, 2021

What are Leopards saying?

However, Ingwe have asked their supporters to rubish the speculations stating the coach is still tied at the club after extending his stay by two years.

"Our fans should treat these reports as rumours, because he has already extended his stay at the Den for two years," Maurice Chichi, who is the club treasurer, told Nation Sports. "The coach requested to leave for a holiday with two matches left and we agreed.

"Everybody knows the season was initially slated to end in June after it was suspended for close to two months owing to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic."

Ingwe are currently fourth on 48 points, three less than third-placed Bandari, and are hoping the Dockers lose their final game and they win theirs to finish above them.