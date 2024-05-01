Welcome back, Jadon Sancho! Winners and losers as Man Utd loanee lights up Champions League semi-final to overshadow constricted Kylian Mbappe and help Borussia Dortmund edge out PSG in thrilling first leg

Erik Ten Hag's winger-in-exile turned in a magnificent showing to give his side a slight advantage in their hunt for European glory

Where has Jadon Sancho been for three years? No, not the one who underperformed before being exiled by Manchester United then sent back to Germany. Where was this version, the mercurial and electric winger, who can change a game with his nifty turns and clever bag of tricks?

On Wednesday, Sancho in all of his creative glory showed up, stealing the spotlight from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was smothered in a wall of Borussia Dortmund shirts. It all amounted to an enthralling 1-0 Dortmund win that really could have finished 4-4.

In the first half, while the Parisians poked and prodded, the visitors took their chance, as Nico Schlotterbeck's lofted pass found Niclas Fullkrug, whose left-footed shot fizzed past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net.

The Parisians had their chances, though, and should have equalised on a number of occasions after the break. Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi both saw efforts ping off either post, before Fabian Ruiz nodded wide with the goal gaping.

The rest of the clash was marked by the dizzying legs of Sancho, and the chronic inability of players at both ends of the pitch to put the ball in the net, as Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe, Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer all missed presentable chances.

In the end, though, all the talk was of the contrast between Sancho and Mbappe on a night where the former reminded the world of his ability, while the latter's promise to bring European glory to his home town before he leaves was dented somewhat.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Signal Iduna Park...