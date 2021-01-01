Gor Mahia striker Silva focused on team, not personal achievements

The South American has already scored two goals for the reigning league champions

Gor Mahia's Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca has insisted his main focus is helping the club perform well in the ongoing season and not on the number of goals he might score.

The striker was signed from Fortaleza FC in the recent transfer window as K'Ogalo tried to bolster their squad, having made a disappointing start to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

He struggled to adapt to the Kenyan game initially but started to show glimpses of what he is capable of as the season progressed.

The South American has now explained his main target is to help the team have a good campaign.

"It took me time but step by step I gained confidence which is very important to any player," Silva told Goal.

"My aim now is to help the team perform well in the ongoing season. I am not interested in the numbers, my focus is on the entire team.

"If the team performs well then I will be satisfied."

It is the first time the Brazillian has come to Kenya and he has already fallen in love with her citizens.

"I have settled quite well and I'm making friends every day. Kenyans are good people and are friendly as well," he continued.

The forward has scored two goals for the reigning FKF Premier League champions so far.

Meanwhile, amid reports linking Kenneth Muguna with Tanzania Mainland Premier League side Azam FC, the Gor Mahia midfielder is set to make his next move known after his current contract ends.

Since Muguna was dropped as captain of the local giants, speculation rose regarding his future at the club. A source close to the player revealed there are numerous offers on his table.

"His good form was expected to welcome offers of which a number have already arrived. But Muguna does not feel like talking about a possible destination now," the source told Goal.

"Time will come and the next move will be known."

The Kenyan Premier League winner recently stated his desire to see his contract with K'Ogalo through before he makes the next move.

Muguna has been an impressive figure at Gor Mahia and has been among key players who have helped them dominate the local scene.

His form was also evident during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, when the Harambee Stars played against Egypt - and drew 1-1 in Nairobi - although an injury saw him miss the tie against Togo last month, when Kenya won 2-1 in Lome.