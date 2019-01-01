Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno hopeful despite a home loss to RS Berkane

The return leg will be played on April 14 with K'Ogalo ready to break the away game jinx in Morocco

fullback Philemon Otieno has maintained hope that the club can still overcome Renaissance Sportive Berkane in and progress to the last four of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Moroccan side at Kasarani on Sunday but Otieno, who was part of the team doing duty at home, believes that all is not over and there is still something to fight for when the second leg comes in a fortnight.

“We fought but we could not win sadly. But in football, everything is possible we have not ruled ourselves out yet. We still have the second chance to fight and see if we can manage to progress.

"I know my teammates are fighters and they will be ready to face the challenge ahead,” Otieno told Goal in an interview.

The Green Army were without a number of their regular players due to suspension. They include lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge, captain Harun Shakava, fullback Shafik Batambuze, and midfielder Ernest Wendo.

The league defending champions will have ample time to prepare for the return fixture given that they would not be in action on the domestic front until April 18 when they will play Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium.

For now, they have a four-point cushion at the summit of the Kenya Premier League (KPL) table with two matches at hand.