FKF vs KPL: Kakamega Homeboyz ready to resume league if ban is lifted - Shimanyula

The club boss is ready to return to action and welcomes the decision to allow the return of sporting activities on June 6

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has revealed they are ready to play the remaining rounds of matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) if and when they get the green light.

On Thursday, the KPL confirmed in a signed statement by CEO Jack Oguda that the Governing Council is set to meet next week to determine the fate of the top-tier depending on government directives on the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement by the KPL contradicts that of the Football Federation (FKF), who moved to end the league and declare champions and also promoted National Super League sides Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

The FKF has further said should the government lift the ban on sporting activities this Saturday (June 6), they will issue guidelines to clubs on how to resume training ahead of the new season set to kick-off in August.

Shimanyula says they will follow the statement from the KPL and that they are ready to play the remaining matches to have a deserved league winner.

“We are supporting [KPL] in their efforts to make sure that the league resumes, and remaining matches are played to the end,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

“The running of the top-flight falls under KPL and that is why as clubs, we have always remained behind them, it is not a war as such, but they are the ones who must give direction on what should be done in regards to the league.

“If they say we resume and play remaining matches, we are ready, and that is what all the clubs in KPL want, even Gor Mahia who were declared champions are not happy with the decision, they want to play and win matches on the pitch, they are behind KPL.”

Shimanyula further said should the league resume, then the KPL should give clubs at least two weeks to train before the action starts.

“I think two weeks will be enough for teams to train and get ready for the action,” Shimanyula continued.

“We can then play three matches in a week and this will be enough to conclude the season in time and get ready for the new season in August.

“If you ask me, we still have much time to prepare and play the matches, we don’t want to relegate teams when they still have a chance to play and avoid being relegated or even Homeboyz, are second on the log and can still win the title, so we should play the matches.”

By the time the league was suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Homeboyz were sitting second on the log, seven points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who had amassed 54 points albeit from one game more.