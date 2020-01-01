FKF vs KPL: Governing Council meeting to decide fate of league

The league managers have urged their member teams to familiarise with Fifa guidelines amidst Covid-19 pandemic

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) Governing Body is set to meet next week to determine the fate of the top tier depending with the Government directives on the current Covid-19 pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted some measures might be relaxed owing to economic struggles witnessed in the country. Football Federation (FKF) announced the KPL has been cancelled and went on to crown , a move the league managers protested.

The top-flight football management has now communicated their plans regarding the league.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amb. Amina Mohamed, recently confirmed that the Government has set up a team to prepare for the resumption of sporting activities in the country once the Covid-19 situation has been managed," KPL said in a statement obtained by Goal .

"This is a sign that football, in general, is set to resume to normalcy in the near future.

"In view of that, KPL wishes to confirm that a KPL Governing Council meeting will be convened next week depending on the new measures that the Government will announce to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic following the lapse of the 21-day nationwide curfew and cessation of movements in certain counties and local administrative areas on Saturday, June 06, 2020."

KPL have insisted no decision has been made regarding the current campaign which was suspended in Mid-March.

"In the meeting, the KPL Governing Council will deliberate on the Government’s blueprint to reopening the economy and its effect on football activities.

"For avoidance of doubt, no decision has been made regarding the fate of the KPL 2019/20 season. It should be emphasized that it is only the KPL Governing Council that has the power to make such a decision. In that meeting, the KPL Governing Council will discuss and decide on the fate of the KPL 2019/20 season.

"The provisional agenda for the meeting will be circulated when convening the meeting after consultation with the KPL chairman."

The clubs have been urged to familiarise with Fifa guidelines amidst the pandemic.

"In the meantime, KPL advises clubs to familiarize themselves with the attached FIFA guidelines on dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on football activities and their recommended roadmap to resuming football activities.

"We shall also be guided by the Government’s guidelines on the resumption of sporting activities.

"KPL has always been guided by the rule of law and will continue to maintain this path."