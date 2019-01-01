Caf Confederation Cup: Christian Gross lauds Zamalek champions after 'wonderful night'

The Swiss coach praised his team after their shootout success against Berkane confirmed their first ever Confed Cup victory

Christian Gross was effusive in his praise of his SC players after their penalty shootout success over RS Berkane at the Borg El Arab Stadium saw them crowned Confederation Cup champions for the first time in their history on Sunday.

After a Mahmoud Alaa penalty in the 54th minute had leveled things at 1-1 on aggregate, the absence of another goal in regulation time saw the second leg decided on penalties.

Zizo scored the deciding spot-kick in the shootout to send the home fans into raptures after Berkane had missed their opening spot kick.

Ex- Hotspur boss Gross, as reported by the BBC, lauded his team after their victory.

"It was important to bring the giants back to their deserved place," Gross said after the win. "We're all very happy, of course.

"I'm happy for my players and for the Zamalek fans, we had a wonderful night; it's fantastic to play in front of a crowd like this."

On a personal front, Gross became the second Swiss coach, after Michel Decastel with in 2007, to win the continent’s secondary club competition.

For the White Knights, having won the Caf on five occasions but never triumphing in the Confed Cup, Sunday’s win saw them finally add the title to their haul in continental competitions, bringing an end to a 16-year drought for an African title.

They will face the winners of Africa's premier club competition – either Esperance Sportive de Tunis or – in the Caf Super Cup in August.