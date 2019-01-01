Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia went down rather easily against USM Alger - Dawo

The club legend believes K'Ogalo players are to blame given how they conceded the goals in the return leg played at Kasarani

should have gone down against USM Alger fighting, club legend Peter Dawo has said.

Dawo was part of the team which won the African Cup Winners' Cup (now Caf Confederation Cup) in two-legged final victory against Espérance Sportive de Tunis in 1987, and he has claimed Gor Mahia went down rather easily in their Caf second leg fixture on Sunday.

The Kenyan side was defeated on a 6-1 aggregate to drop into the Caf Confederation Cup.

“How the players conceded the first goal was down to pure laxity and lack of concentration and on this I squarely blame the players,” Dawo told Goal on Monday.

“A club of Gor Mahia stature should not be conceding two goals to nil at home and four while playing away. This is a big no. This is a club which should go down fighting hard.

“Gor Mahia should go back to the drawing board and re-strategise.”

But the former striker also pointed out there could be other reasons which may have indirectly contributed to the Green Army's capitulation.

Dawo also challenged the club's hierarchy to reach out to the famous 1987 performers to give a pep talk to the current squad.

"Maybe there is also a bigger problem within the team which is not known to the public and this is all down to the leadership to look into. But it is time for the club to sit down with the players who performed in 1987," he added.

"The players who did better then are many, they are there and are ready to give the team insights and talk on how to win international games.

"We are ready and available to meet the players anytime."

The club legend defended the regular changes of coaches by Gor Mahia saying those who have been hired have done better. Dylan Kerr won the league in 2018 before Hasan Oktay came and won in the 2018/19 season.

Steven Polack was appointed to succeed Oktay, who left after just one season.

“Coaches have come and have done better especially in the local league so I cannot especially blame the frequent changes of leadership at the club. The challenge now is for these coaches to see them perform in Africa,” Dawo continued.

“But I cannot also sidestep the importance of having a coach for a very long time. This also has its own advantages.”

Gor Mahia will now have to try their luck in the Caf Confederation Cup where they will start from the play-offs.