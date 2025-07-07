Athletic Club v Rangers FC - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Barcelona were already running out of patience with Nico Williams before dramatic transfer snub - explained

N. WilliamsBarcelonaTransfersAthletic ClubLaLiga

Barcelona were running out of patience with Nico Williams and his agent before the Spain international commited his future to Athletic Club by signing a new long-term contract. Williams was once again closely linked with a move to the Blaugrana this summer after transfer talks broke down last year, however, the winger eventually penned a new Atheltic Club contract which runs until 2035.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca were running out of patience with Williams before transfer snub
  • Williams signed a new long-term Athletic Club contract
  • Barca eyeing move for Reds' Diaz
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches