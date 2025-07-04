Nico Williams' U-turn! Barcelona transfer target signs new TEN-year contract with Athletic Club with 'release clause increase by more than 50%' N. Williams Athletic Club Barcelona LaLiga Transfers

Barcelona have been rejected for the second year running by Athletic Club's Nico Williams as the Spain international has signed a new deal with the Basque club. The 22-year-old seemed certain to move to the Catalan side this summer after weeks of rather talks between Barcelona and the player's camp. The Spanish winger has now signed a 10-year deal with Los Leones.