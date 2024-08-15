Archie Gray, Ethan Nwaneri and 26 NXGN wonderkids set to take the Premier League by storm in 2024-25

After Kobbie Mainoo enjoyed a breakout campaign last term, there are a host of talented teenagers who look likely to thrive this time around

The new Premier League season is upon us, and there is so much to look forward to in 2024-25. From what promises to be another thrilling title tussle, to an open top-four race and likely nervous battle against relegation, there truly are storylines wherever you look this campaign.

One of the most engaging narratives in any Premier League season is the emergence of new stars; players who will be mainstays of the English top-flight for the next two decades that can mix it with the very best despite their lack of experience. This time last year, for example, very few fans outside of Manchester United had even heard of Kobbie Mainoo. By the season's end, he was starting in the Euro 2024 final.

So who will be this season's answer to Mainoo? Using our NXGN knowledge of the very best teenagers in world football, we've laid out some of those players born in or after 2005 who have fewer than 10 Premier League appearances to their name that you should be keeping an eye out for between now and May...