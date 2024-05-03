Manchester City vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Champions to edge closer to retaining their crown

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s Premier League fixture with Wolves, including 4.10 odds on the winning margin.

Manchester City are still in line to secure two of the three trophies they won as part of last season’s treble. The Premier League title is well within their grasp despite being second.

Manchester City vs Wolves Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.21 with BC.GAME

Anytime goalscorer - Kevin De Bruyne @ 2.46 with BC.GAME

Winning margin - Manchester City to win either half @ 1.05 with BC.GAME

All odds are courtesy of BC.GAME, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Having played a game fewer than leaders Arsenal, City have the advantage and will be crowned champions for a fourth year in a row if they can win all four remaining games.

The Cityzens also have a score to settle with Wolves, who will be visiting the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Wolves surprised City earlier in the season with a 2-1 win at Molineux but facing the champions in their backyard is no simple task.

The Black Country outfit are 11th in the league table and have nothing to play for in their last three games, except trying to finish higher than last season’s 13th place.

Wolves’ attacking threat

City’s game last week against Nottingham Forest exposed their defensive weaknesses. Forest had an xG of 1.47 higher than the Cityzen’s 0.7 but they lacked efficiency upfront.

Wolves are a far better side than last week’s opponents. In fact, the visitors average 1.35 goals per away game this season and pose a threat through Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha.

62% (21) of Manchester City’s Premier League fixtures saw both teams find the back of the net on the day.

Pep Guardiola’s troops have conceded at least once in their last two games at the Etihad while Wolves have scored once in their previous two away league dates.

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.21 with BC.GAME

Getting more influential

Kevin De Bruyne is starting to influence games a little more as he’s registered six goal involvements in his last four Premier League appearances.

The Belgian found the net himself three times in his last four games. De Bruyne will likely be crucial against a well-organised side like Wolves.

He netted four goals in City’s 5-1 thrashing of Wolves in the 2020/21 season, so he could haunt the visitors here on Saturday.

Anytime goalscorer - Kevin De Bruyne @ 2.46 with BC.GAME

Popular margin at the Etihad

The last four head-to-heads between these two produced results where City scored a minimum of two goals, with the total going over 2.5 goals on the day.

Guardiola’s troops have won their last five league matches by at least a two-goal margin. Of their 12 home victories this season, five have come by two goals.

City have defeated their opponents by a two-goal margin in 10 of all their league games, their most popular winning margin this term, a likely scenario on Saturday evening.