BetWinner Review Kenya | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

In this BetWinner review, we explore the amazing features of the bookmaker. Discover numerous sports and esports, competitive odds and bonuses.

Pros Cons Wide range of markets No casino section Android & iOS mobile app Occasional delays in account verification Competitive odds 100% first deposit bonus Secure payment options

What Is Our Review of BetWinner?

From our analysis, BetWinner has a general 5/5 rating based on the betting services that they currently offer. However, there are a few areas that the operator needs to improve upon.

The website welcomes new users with a 100% first deposit bonus of up to 19,500 KES. They also cover a wide range of sports, including Esports and live betting options.

With the availability of both Android and iOS apps, the betting site also ranks as one of the best mobile betting sites in Kenya. They have easy registration procedures, reliable payment methods, and a generally user-friendly website.

After our careful review, the operator doesn’t yet have a dedicated casino section. Hopefully, this will be added to their services soon.

How to Get Started with BetWinner?

Quickly in this review, let’s get you started with BetWinner. Our experts have provided below, detailed steps on BetWinner registration and how to log in to your new account.

How to Register?

The registration procedure on BetWinner is simple and can be completed in less than 3 minutes.

Go to the official BetWinner site and click on the registration button at the top of the screen. Alternatively, open the platform on your mobile iOS or Android app. Enter your valid mobile number to receive a confirmation code via SMS. Enter the 5-digit code to confirm your mobile number. Enter the BetWinner promo code KEGOAL in the designated place. Now, supply your full name for proper identification. Carefully input your password and re-enter it to confirm the password. Select the applicable bonus for sports betting offering and tick the box to agree with the operator’s terms and conditions. Tap the register button below to complete your sign-up.

How to Login?

After your registration, follow the simple steps below to log in to your account and start betting on your favourite sports.

Open the betting platform via the web or the mobile app. Tap the login button on the Homepage. Enter either your email/phone number or your password to log in. Save your login details for future use by selecting the “Remember me” option.

What Bonuses Are Available on BetWinner?

The option to use a promo code is available only during registration. Below is our expert review of the bonuses.

BetWinner Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is known as the sports betting bonus. The welcome bonus is 100% of your first deposit up to 19,500 KES, and you can get it during your registration.

Make your first deposit, complete your account information, and verify your mobile phone number to get the bonus automatically. Activate the bonus by wagering 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets, where a minimum of three events in the accumulator have 1.40 odds or more.

Other BetWinner Bonuses

Whether or not you select the sports betting bonus during registration does not hinder you from getting other bonuses available on the betting platform. Our information below will allow you to make an informed decision about these bonuses.

Loss 20 Bonus

Sports betting doesn’t always go as planned. If you incur a series of losing bets, BetWinner offers their support by giving you a bonus for a series of losing bets.

Accumulator of the Day

The sportsbook features over 1,000 daily sporting events, carefully selected for their excitement and winning potential. They're grouped into Accumulators for both Sports and Live betting, with a 10% odds boost if your Accumulator of the Day wins.

100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday

Bettors that deposit 1,000 KES or above on Thursdays can get a 100% deposit bonus. You can receive a bonus equivalent to 100% of your deposit, up to a maximum of 15,000 KES.

Is BetWinner Legal in Kenya?

BetWinner is controlled by Lucky Bet Limited, registration number CPR/2013/118173. Our experts confirmed that the platform is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board in Kenya.

What Betting Options Are Available on BetWinner?

BetWinner is one of the biggest betting sites in Kenya, and players can explore the following services on the platform.

Sports Betting

BetWinner has over 400,000 users in Kenya. These players have chosen BetWinner because of their sportsbooks, with more than 1000 daily events.

Bet on sports including football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, golf, boxing, handball, baseball, American football, table tennis, hockey, Aussie rules, bandy, and biathlon. You will also find markets on cricket, Formula 1, snooker, Cycling, Ski jumping, inline hockey, floorball, and water polo.

Casino Betting

After carefully reviewing the operator, we discovered at the time of this writing that the operator does not yet have a casino betting section. We expect that very soon, the betting site will include casino games such as Slots, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette.

Live Betting

BetWinner’s live betting session is available round the clock, with over 30 markets available for each event in most sports. These markets have various betting options, such as corners, yellow cards, and free kicks.

Aviator Betting

Aviator betting is growing in popularity among Kenyan and African bettors in general.

This dynamic crash game allows bettors to place bets on the movement of the Airplane and cash out before it crashes. Find it with the name Spribe Aviator & aeroplane icon on the website's menu.

Jackpot Betting

With Jackpot betting, you have the chance to win prizes by predicting the outcomes of selected events or matches within specified parameters.

Virtual Betting

Virtual sports betting is currently not available on the betting platform. Once available, you can bet on simulated sports events using advanced technology to mimic real-life sports matches.

What Are the Reasons to Choose BetWinner?

Here are some of the interesting offers that make BetWinner the choice of over 400,000 Kenyan players.

Mobile Betting Convenience

With the BetWinner app, users can enjoy the convenience of 24-hour betting on their favourite sports directly from their iOS and Android phones.

Extensive Sports Betting Options

The betting site offers a vast array of sports betting options for more than 1000 daily events. These spread across a wide range of sports, including football, Tennis, basketball, etc.

Competitive Odds

With competitive odds across various sports and events, BetWinner ensures that bettors have the opportunity to maximize their potential winnings.

User-Friendly Interface

Intuitive design and user-friendly interface make it simple for users to browse available betting options, place bets, and manage their accounts with ease.

Secure Payment Options

BThe betting site has 40+ popular deposit and withdrawal methods. All these payment methods are secure and seamless to operate.

Does BetWinner Offer a Mobile App?

The mobile app can be downloaded from the operator’s website. All of the sportsbook offerings, including betting markets, live bets, aviator betting, and promotions are accessible on the mobile app. BetWinner deposit and withdrawal can also be completed via the app.

The App is available on all Android and iOS devices without any fear of crashing or malfunctioning. Users can enjoy less data charges on the BetWinner app, place bets and manage their accounts.

How to Place a Bet on BetWinner?

Follow these steps to place a bet directly on the betting platform via your registered account.

Login/sign up if you are new to the platform. Navigate to the sports betting section via the website or mobile app to see all available events. Select your preferred sports and choose the specific one to bet on. Select from available betting options and outcomes. Enter the amount you wish to wager on, review your selections and confirm your bet.

Finally, monitor the situation in the “My Bets” section and if your bets win, it will be added to your deposit.

What Payment Methods are Available on BetWinner?

The company has situated their payment methods with the most popular and reliable options available in the country.

BetWinner Deposit

There are up to 44 options to choose from.

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Amount Time Visa & Mastercard 1 USD Instant E-wallets 1 USD Instant Jatson Cash e-Voucher 1 USD Instant Neteller & ecoPayz 1 USD Instant Cryptocurrencies 1 USD Instant

BetWinner Withdrawal

The withdrawal has up to 43 options to choose from.

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Time E-wallets 1.5 USD 15 min Neteller, Payeer & ecoPayz 1.5 USD 15 min Cryptocurrencies 1.5 USD 15 min

How to Contact BetWinner?

Go to the contact section on the platform and use any of these methods to make enquiries or resolve queries:

Email: info@betwinner.ke

info@betwinner.ke Mobile: 0800211266, 0800221368

0800211266, 0800221368 Socia media: ( X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram)

( X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram) Contact form on the platform.

How Does BetWinner Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

This review also shows how BetWinner compares with some of the best betting sites in Kenya.

BetWinner vs 1xBet

Both platforms offer a first deposit bonus to welcome new users. On BetWinner you get 100% on the first deposit up to 19,500 KES, while on 1xBet, it’s 200% up to 40,000 KES.

Both have transparent wagering requirements attached to these bonuses. Generally, they offer top betting services, competitive odds, and mobile betting options.

Choosing between BetWinner and 1xBet is based on the player’s choice.

BetWinner vs MozzartBet

BetWinner and Mozzrtbet compare on many ends. For example, similar to BetWinner’s first deposit bonus, Mozzartbet has a Mozzat super Grand Jackpot of KES 200,000,000.

Such bonuses and other interesting offers, such as competitive odds, mobile optimization, and secure payment options, make both operators a top choice. However, BetWinner has more contact avenues than most of the other operators, including Mozzartbet.

BetWinner vs 22Bet

22Bet is another top operator in Kenya. They offer a 100% welcome bonus of up to 19000 KES on your first deposit. This is similar to BetWinner’s bonus offer of 100% first deposit up to 15,000 KES.

They also both offer quality mobile betting services, spreads across a variety of betting markets with competitive odds.

What Is Our Final Opinion on BetWinner?

Based on our expert opinion, BetWinner is a reputed operator. The online bookmaker offers multiple betting options, including an extensive sports section.

Additionally, they provide diverse bonuses, competitive odds and a visually appealing user interface. The operator also has a robust payment setup and a secure platform.

BetWinner also impresses with its live features. The bookmaker allows live betting and supports live streaming of specific sports on its platform.

Despite this, the operator needs to improve its betting options. For example, the casino only has the Spribe Aviator game, and there are no virtual sports on the online platform.

Overall, we rate the sportsbook as a decent betting destination for gamblers.

FAQs

The final section of our betting review focuses on answering common questions that bettors have. You can read them below.

What is BetWinner Kenya?

BetWinner is an admirable online betting platform in Kenya. The sports betting operator offers vast betting options, competitive odds, bonuses and live stream.

Is BetWinner a trustworthy operator?

Yes, BetWinner is a licensed and trustworthy operator. The sportsbook operates under the oversight of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) in Kenya.

What sports are available on BetWinner?

BetWinner provides users with popular sports like football, table tennis, ice hockey and eSports. Bettors can also wager on other sports like basketball, tennis, cricket etc.

Is BetWinner mobile-friendly?

BetWinner provides a user-friendly interface for bettors on mobile platforms. In addition to having a lite mobile version, the sportsbook also has an interactive iOS and Android mobile app.