1xBet App | How to Download the Mobile App in Kenya?

Where to get the 1xBet app and what to do with it? You will learn how to install the mobile app, bet on sports, play games, and many more.

🔍 How to Download the 1xBet App in Kenya?

There's an app for Kenyans and you can download it on their official website. Before you do, let's take you through the whole process.

➡️ How to Download 1xBet Android App in Kenya?

Don't bother looking for the 1xBet app on Google Play, here's how to get the APK:

Go to 1xBet website. Click on “Mobile applications”. Then on “Download the app for Android.” Initiate the download and install on your device.

What Are the 1xBet Android System Requirements?

Below are the requirements to download the Android app:

Application Version v.96 Memory 2GB RAM Android Weight 80MB Downloading Free

➡️ How to Download 1xBet iOS App in Kenya?

The 1xBet iOS app is on the Apple Store, so do this to get the app:

Go to the operator’s website using your search engine. Click “Download the app for iOS.” Follow the link for the app and install it by tapping "Get." You can also download it directly from the App Store.

1xBet iOS System Requirements Table

These are the specifications for players using Apple devices:

Application Version v 14.13 Memory 2GB RAM iOS Weight 274.30MB Downloading Free

📚 What Are the Features of the 1xBet App?

The betting site consistently adds new features and events to improve the gaming experience for Kenyan players.

Now, let's outline some of the best features that 1xBet offers its users:

Security

Security is very important, particularly in online gaming. The betting app is incredibly dependable and safe, which is good.

The Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB), Kenya's state gaming regulator, has granted the firm operating behind it a license. Since the betting app is developed by the same business as the desktop website, it is covered under this license.

The app is also available on the Apple Store, and you should be aware that Apple is rather picky about security.

Also, the bookmaker uses the latest security protocols to protect their customers' data. We can conclude that 1xBet is one of the safest betting apps.

Casino Games

If you're a gamer you can always switch to the casino section on the mobile app. The operator features all of the top games from leading software providers at the casino.

You can play live casino games on your smartphone since it uses HTML5 software. This technology allows games to run flawlessly on your mobile device.

The mobile app allows you to play popular slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games.

Sports Betting

One of 1xBet's main attractions is its widely recognised online sportsbook. There are thousands of sporting events from all around the world in it. Also, the betting app lets you wager on both popular sports.

It's also easy to locate what's going on right now when you open the 1xBet app. The reason is because it has a tonne of events listed on the home screen.

You'll see at a glance games like the Australia Cup, Premier League, and NBA.

Virtual Sports Betting

Their betting options are not limited to regular sports. The mobile app also includes virtual games and popular eSports tournaments.

One thing we learnt about their virtual sports is that it is fair. The games may be simulated but they use reliable RNG software to avoid rigging, resulting in eSports lovers availability to bet on their favourite games.

For instance, they feature top games like Dota 2, Warcraft, and League of Legends. The virtual sports and eSports sections have competitive betting odds as well.

Live Betting and Streaming

Another reason to use the app is so you can place live bets. You can view live events at a glance on your screen.

The betting app features top sports like football, basketball, tennis, and even virtual sports in the live section.

Bettors can access their live streaming feature, live stats, and other live betting tools on the app.

On that note, 1xBet usually streams their events in HD quality and yet it won't take up your data. Apart from the impressive visual quality, the results are always accurate.

Customer Support

It's easy to chat with an agent when you use the betting app. The mobile app gives you access to all of their communication channels.

You'll also get a swift response when you reach out to them. If you have any complaints when using their site, you can contact them.

That being said, the support team is readily available round the clock.

Payments

Many people say it's easy to make deposits and withdrawals on the app. Their payment methods are secure and the bookie will protect your data.

Kenyans can choose from over 40 different payment methods on this betting app. You won't experience any delays when making transactions.

1xBet pays players quickly and the operator doesn't have any negative complaints about payments. The operator even has payment methods that do not have hidden charges.

Odds and Betting Markets

The betting site is one of the few sites that offers many bet types. Not only does the operator have popular bets but also it goes over and beyond to include more options.

For instance, Kenyans can choose common bets like 1X2, Double Chance, Correct Score, and Over/ Under.

The bookie also offers handicaps, halftime bets, cards, goal intervals, and many others as we discovered hundreds of bets when we were conducting our research.

1xBet is one of the betting sites that offers competitive odds, especially on popular events giving players the chance to select their preferred odds.

Much like the website, the 1xBet app offers odds in multiple forms, including decimal, US, UK, Hong Kong, Indonesian, and Malaysian formats.

Knowing how to read odds is essential if you want to enjoy sports betting and make wise decisions. Odds provide you with information about the probability of an event as well as the potential winnings from your wager.

🖊️ How to Register on the 1xBet App?

1xBet registration only takes minutes to fill out. Ensure you put out your accurate details on the app.

Here's how to register your account on 1xBet website:

Go to the website to begin the sign up process. Tap on the registration button at the top of the website. Fill out your personal details on the form and ensure you input it correctly. Enter your promo code. Choose the bonus you prefer (sports or casino bonus). Submit the registration form.

🎁 What is the 1xBet Welcome Bonus on Mobile?

The app provides the same offers as the website. There are two distinct welcome bonuses—one for the sportsbook and another for the casino section.

It is either you claim the sports or the casino welcome bonus. With the 1xBet promo code, you can claim:

200% sports bonus up to 26,000 KES

2,888,612 KES + 150 free spins.

You only need to make the minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus. After which, you're expected to meet the wagering requirements.

The bonus allows new players to test the bookmaker’s gambling products.

💳 How to Deposit and Withdraw Money on 1xBet?

There are over 40 different payment options to choose from on the mobile app. Some of them include:

MasterCard

Visa

Neteller

Skrill

Ecopayz

Perfect Money

Payeer

AstroPay

How to Make a 1xBet Deposit?

Follow these simple steps to make your first deposit on the mobile app:

Login and tap on the deposit. Choose the payment method you want. Enter the amount you want to deposit. Authenticate the transaction and it should be credited instantly.

How to Make a 1xBet Withdrawal?

Like deposits, withdrawals are easy and you can withdraw following this guide:

Log into your account. Tap into the withdrawal section. Choose the withdrawal method you want. Enter the amount you want to withdraw. Wait for your funds to be processed.

🌐 What is the Difference Between the 1xBet Mobile Version and the Betting App?

There's not much difference between the mobile application and the mobile site. While players can access the optimised mobile site with their web browser, apps can also be installed.

The app may take up some space on your phone, but it is easily accessible. People who want limited apps on their phones will usually prefer the mobile site.

We can't say one option is better than the other in any way. It's up to you to choose which mobile platform you want.

Some bettors may choose this option over the mobile app, depending on their preferences.

It is noteworthy that betting apps are made to offer a seamless experience. As such, gamers will experience fewer delays.

Also, all it takes for bettors to access the sportsbook is a single click on the app icon.

🆚 How Does the 1xBet App Compare to Other Apps in Kenya?

There are several bookies in Kenya, and 1xBet is just one of them.

Players may wonder how 1xBet compares with other well-known apps like BetAfriq and Mozzartbet. We've put together the 1xBet review, to thoroughly investigate these best betting apps:

1xBet app vs BetAfriq app

With its wide selection of games, sophisticated features, and global reach, 1xBet easily outperforms BetAfriq.

However, BetAfriq is unique in that it has an excellent user interface and a significant emphasis on African sports markets. We prefer 1xBet over BetAfriq when it comes to their apps.

1xBet app vs MozzartBet app

While both bookies are good choices, 1xBet's betting options and superior features give them the advantage over Mozzartbet.

Also, When it comes to sports and casino offers, 1xBet is still better than Mozzartbet. Mozzartbet focuses more on conventional sports betting, and it is well-established in that area.

✅ What is Our Review of the 1xBet App?

The app stands out and is better than most Kenyan betting apps. 1xBet gives players a chance to access all of their sports markets and betting options on the app.

It is impressive how it could combine all of the desktop site features in their compact app.

In addition, getting the bonus was easy when we tested the app. Remember that you need to make the first deposit before you can claim the welcome bonus.

We loved the lightweight design of the app and how easy it was to navigate. Part of our research was to discover if this app would be slow or lag, but it was a smooth experience.

After a careful consideration of the app’s features, here's our view on the pros and cons:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fits all screen sizes It's not available on Google Play Store The app is easy to navigate You can access all the promotions

❓ FAQs - 1xBet App in Kenya

Is the 1xBet app available in Kenya?

Of course. The online bookmaker has a mobile app for the two popular operating systems. As such, you can install them on your Android or iOS devices.

How to install the 1xBet app?

Install the mobile application from the official website and not from a third-party site. The bookmaker gives the option of an APK for Android while you can get the iOS app from Apple Store.

Why is my 1xBet app not working well?

If your app isn't working after you reconnect, the only thing you can do is contact their support team.

Before you reach out, make sure that your device meets the application's requirements. The betting app won't work properly if the device lacks a requirement.

Can I place live bets through the 1xBet app?

You can access the live betting and streaming feature any time any day. The bookie covers many live events on their platform.

How to delete the 1xBet app?

You can delete the apps the same way you uninstall apps on your mobile device.