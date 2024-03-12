1xBet Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on 1xBet?

Are you a resident of Kenya and looking to deposit funds into your 1xBet account? Find our 1xBet deposit Kenya guide and start your betting journey.

This article tells you everything about the 1xBet deposit methods and how to fund using these methods. Depositing money into your 1xBet account in Kenya is super convenient and hassle-free.

How To Make a Deposit On 1xBet Kenya?

Depositing at 1xBet Kenya is easy and you can complete it quickly. The step-by-step process to make the deposit is outlined below using various options:

How to Deposit on 1xBet Using M-PESA?

Before you place bets at 1xBet, you need first to deposit some money. M-PESA users can follow the following steps:

Visit the official 1xBet website, log into your account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one by clicking on the registration tab; 1xBet registration is straightforward as well. Click on the "Deposit" icon at the top of the betting site's home page to deposit money into your account. You will be redirected to a page where you can select your preferred deposit method from a list of available payment options. Choose M-PESA and enter the amount you prefer. You will get a pop from M-Pesa to confirm your payment to 1xBet. The pop-up will be sent to the phone number you registered with; input your M-Pesa PIN. Authorise the deposit by confirming the deposit and wait for the funds to arrive in your 1xBet Kenya account. You will get a confirmation in your Safaricom phone number. New players will get a welcome bonus.

How to Deposit on 1xBet Using Airtel Money?

Airtel money users can follow these steps to deposit to their 1xBet accounts:

Use the 1xBet app or a browser to access the official 1xBet website. Enter your login details and sign in. Select the "Deposit" icon. Put the amount you want to deposit in the box. Select "Confirm". On your registered number, an Airtel pop-up asking for your PIN will appear. Enter your Airtel Money PIN and press ok. You will get a confirmation message for your payment. The funds will appear in your account. Now, you can place bets with your welcome bonus if this is your first deposit.

How to Deposit on 1xBet Using Astropay ?

Astropay is an ideal option for those who prefer to keep their main bank accounts off gambling sites. To deposit, follow the following simple steps:

Log into your 1xBet account. Go to deposit and select Astropay. Enter your deposit amount. You will get instant notification on the status of your transaction as it is processed immediately.

Keep in mind that there are no service charges for deposits via Astropay.

How to Deposit on 1xBet Using Cryptocurrency ?

If you wish to deposit into your 1xBet account using Cryptocurrency, here is a step-by-step guide:

Visit the 1xBet account and go to the Deposit section. Select your preferred Cryptocurrency as the payment method. For example, Bitcoin. Then, you will see the address to which you must send the amount of Bitcoin you want and confirm. Now, go into your crypto wallet to process the payment. Your transaction will soon be reflected in your 1xBet account as the corresponding KES figure.

What Are The 1xBet Deposit Methods?

Every Kenyan user can choose from over 30 payment methods. Among the popular payment options are:

M-PESA

With the rapid rise in M-PESA mobile payments, many betting sites have started accepting deposit services through M-PESA. M-PESA is the mobile service provider that lets 1xBet punters make convenient and easy payments using their phones.

Besides offering safe money transfers, every deposit is fast and has user-friendly minimum requirements. All you need to transfer money to your 1xBet account is to use your M-PESA account and your PIN.

Airtel Money

Those who decide to use this option can usually make instant money transactions. After creating your account, you can deposit and place bets in no time.

You can deposit Kenyan shillings using your phone, so that's a great convenience.

Astropay

If you're looking for a convenient and safe way to deposit money and withdraw from your 1xBet account, consider using Astropay. Like 1xBet withdrawal, depositing using AstroPay is instant.

You only need to open an Astropay account and start depositing using it. The minimum you can deposit using the AstroPay is 156 KES.

Skrill

Good news for all 1xBet bettors in Kenya. Skrill payment method is available on this bookmaker's website.

Skrill ranks as one of the most popular e-wallet options available to players in the online gambling industry. The minimum deposit required to make a payment at 1xBet account is 334.37 KES, and no fees are involved when you use this e-wallet to fund your account.

Equity EazzyPay

Equity EazzyPay is another renowned mobile money transfer for online betting.

Thanks to the partnership of Equity Bank and Equitel mobile line, you can quickly transfer funds from your Equity Bank account to your Equitel mobile line, and vice versa, in minutes. With the money in your Equitel line, you can deposit money quickly to your 1xBet account.

Paysafecard

Paysafecard is a pre-paid e-wallet that has become gradually popular among bettors at online bookmakers, allowing them to access services online without requiring them to enter banking or credit card details.

Imagine a world where betting is thrilling, secure, and straightforward. Another reason Paysafecard is a perfect payment method for 1xBet Kenya punters is that they do not charge any deposit fees. We genuinely love this payment service, and we think you will, too.

Cryptocurrency

Many people resort to using this payment method thanks to how secretive and secure it can be,

Our analysis found that over 30 cryptocurrency coins are available for 1xBet Kenya bettors. These cryptocurrencies include the best ones like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Zcash, BitcoinCash, NEM, DASH, Ethereum Classic, USDT Coin, DigiByte, BITCOIN GOLD, Ethereum, Monero, VERGE, TrueUSD, Tether, QTUM, Ripple, Tether on Tron, and more.

Payment Methods Pros Cons M-PESA Fast and safe You have to buy a SIM card in the Safaricom office. Airtel Money No need for the internet Few Airtel Money agents in the country AstroPay Safe, fast, and convenient The service is still quite new in Kenya Skrill Credited instantly Limits on the amount you can transfer from your e-wallet. Equity EazzyPay The safest way to make online payment You must have an Equity bank account. PaySafeCard Convenient for deposit Higher minimum deposit Neteller Multiple ways to load your account Currency conversion fees may be incurred Cryptocurrency Great security Complex and requires some learning

What Is The 1xBet Paybill Number in Kenya?

M-PESA paybill services are mobile payment facilities that allow mobile users to make payments on their 1xBet accounts easily.

However, when writing our 1xBet review, the paybill numbers were not in use. We advise you to deposit using M-PESA and Airtel Money online on the 1xBet website.

What Are the 1xBet Deposit Features?

In this section, we reveal the key features of all deposit options. We have given their minimum and maximum deposit required, processing time and the fees incurred while using these methods.

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing Time Fee M-PESA 40 KES 150,000 KES Instant No fees Airtel Money 10 KES 150,000 KES Instant No fees AstroPay 156 KES Unspecified Instant No fees Skrill 334.37 KES Unspecified Instant No fees Equity EazzyPay 112 KES Unspecified Instant No fees PaySafeCard 334.37 KES Unspecified Instant No fees Neteller 668.74 KES 83,592,324.27 KES Instant No fees Cryptocurrency 14.79 uBTC Unspecified Instant No fees

1xBet Deposit Kenya FAQ

Here we provide the frequently asked questions and answers for the 1xBet deposit.

Is it Safe to Deposit Money on 1xbet?

Each 1xBet payment method is secure, fast, and without service charges. Moreover, the website is licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao.

The bookmaker also has a local license from Kenya's Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

Can I Deposit Funds into my 1xBet Account Using a Currency Other Than the Kenyan Shilling (KES)?

Yes, when creating a 1xBet Kenya account, you can select the currency that you want to use. If you need to change the currency after creating your account, you have to contact customer support.

What Are the Deposit Limits on 1xBet?

Generally, the deposit limit on 1xBet depends on your chosen payment method. There is a different limit for each deposit option.

After registering with the platform, the bookmaker also allows you to set your preferred deposit limit amount under 'My Accounts.'

Why is my Deposit Not Reflected in The 1xBet Account?

There are a few common reasons why your deposit is not reflecting. One of the reasons is processing time: It is possible that the payment is still being processed and has not yet been credited to your 1xBet account.

Another reason may be the incorrect account details entered: If the payment was made to the wrong account or with incorrect information, it might not reflect your 1xBet account. Another major reason is technical issues.

What Should I Do if my Deposit is Not Reflected in the 1xBet Account?

While a deposit to your 1xBet account is almost instant, your banking service might take five business days to process the request.

But if your deposit takes longer to reflect in your 1xBet account, you can check your account details and see if they are correct. You can also refresh or log in again. If the problem persists, you can contact 1xBet customer care.