How to watch the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships: Channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championships are just around the corner, with the final grand slam event of the year set to prove a final shot of high drama ahead of this year’s ATP and WTA Finals. The biggest and best from across the sport will descend on Flushing Meadows for a two-week jamboree that will see New York transformed into the beating heartbeat of the tennis world, with plenty of history on the line to be made.

But just how can you catch all the action from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center? Allow GOAL to talk you through the options you’ve got to catch the US Open this year when you can watch it, and what you’ll need to do so in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Where can I watch the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships?

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championships will be covered across the United States by ESPN, following a deal struck in 2015 with the event. The move brought an end to almost half a century of coverage by CBS, with the grand slam remaining with the cable provider since then.

In addition, ESPN will broadcast games from the tournament on their ESPN+ streaming service, focused on matches taking place away from the central courts and Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the United Kingdom, the US Open will be covered by Sky Sports, who regained the rights from Prime Video to show the event from this year onwards. In addition, the satellite provider will also stream matches on their Sky Go service.

Best cable and satellite channels to watch US Open

ESPN (United States only)

(United States only) Sky Sports (United Kingdom only)

Best streaming apps to watch US Open

What is the world feed at the US Open?

Getty Images

The world feed is the informal name given to the production offered to broadcasters around the globe for their coverage of the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. With the grand slam one of the most-watched sporting events around the globe and only finite space in which to accommodate broadcast equipment, it has long been centralized in terms of raw footage and coverage.

While the US Open’s fellow grand slam Wimbledon has its coverage overseen by an independent broadcast company, ESPN handles the world feed at Flushing Meadows, delivering coverage out to broadcasters around the world, where they can be individually tailored by the host channel with their own color commentary, to help suit local audience interests.

How to watch 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on cable and satellite television

If you are looking to get full coverage on television from the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships, then you will need to ensure you have a subscription to ESPN if you live in the United States. The channel struck an extended deal to succeed CBS in 2015 and has been the home of the event ever since.

Main matches are broadcast on their primary linear channel, while additional coverage is offered on their sister channel ESPN2. Between them, the two channels will provide the majority of live coverage featuring big-name players from Arthur Ashe Stadium and other major courts.

In the United Kingdom, the US Open will be broadcast on Sky Sports, with the tournament likely set to be broadcast across their Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action channels. The network previously hosted coverage, but only regained it from Prime Video this year, after the latter hosted coverage in 2022.

Best cable providers to watch US Open

Cox - $56.00–$139.00 per month (United States only)

- $56.00–$139.00 per month (United States only) Optimum - $35.00–$115.00 per month (United States only)

- $35.00–$115.00 per month (United States only) Spectrum - $59.99 per month (United States only)

- $59.99 per month (United States only) Xfinity - $20.00–$80.00 per month (United States only)

Best satellite providers to watch US Open

DIRECTV - $64.99–$154.99 per month (United States only)

- $64.99–$154.99 per month (United States only) DISH - $79.99–$109.99 per month (United States only)

- $79.99–$109.99 per month (United States only) Sky Sports - from £24.00 extra per month (United Kingdom only)

Pros and cons of cable and satellite TVs

Pros

Variety - access to wider packages for coverage across sport, film, news, and entertainment

Cons

Price - packages can come at a premium cost

How to watch 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on streaming services

Getty Images

For maximum coverage of the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships, signing up to ESPN+ is a surefire ace. The streaming arm of the wider ESPN network will broadcast all those matches that do not make it onto television broadcast throughout the rest of the tournament.

Allowing viewers to simulcast live matches, it will offer unrivaled coverage from Flushing Meadows for fans, and is available on several streaming services or as a separate app subscription.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry coverage of the US Open, as part of Sky Sports. The app costs nothing on its own, but remember, it is only available to Sky Sports Customers, meaning you must have a subscription to access it.

Best streaming services to watch US Open

DIRECTV STREAM - $64.99–$154.99 per month (United States only)

- $64.99–$154.99 per month (United States only) fuboTV - $74.99–$94.99 per month (United States only)

- $74.99–$94.99 per month (United States only) Sling TV - $40.00–$55.00 per month (United States only)

- $40.00–$55.00 per month (United States only) YouTube TV - $72.99 per month (United States only)

Best streaming apps to watch US Open

ESPN+ - $9.99 per month (United States only)

- $9.99 per month (United States only) Sky Go - available with Sky Sports (United Kingdom only)

Pros and cons of streaming services

Pros

Variety - a one-stop shop for multimedia needs

- a one-stop shop for multimedia needs Price - can be more affordable than cable and satellite providers

Cons

Internet connection - you'll need to ensure you have a strong internet connection to get the most out of your service

FAQS

How can I watch the US Open live?

You can watch the US Open live through ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States or Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

How can I watch the US Open on mobile and tablet?

You can watch the US Open on your mobile and tablet through ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Go in the United Kingdom, though make sure to confirm that the respective app is supported by your device.

Do I need a VPN to watch the US Open?

You do not need a VPN to watch the US Open; however, you may wish to pick one up regardless in order to factor in additional sports coverage you may not ordinarily have access to.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The final say

With ESPN and Sky Sports set to be the exclusive home of coverage for the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships, you will need either a cable, satellite, or streaming package to make sure you get the most out of the tournament.

However, if you want to get the best out of broader sports coverage, make sure you know what else both channels cover, so you can find the right option for you going forward.