How to watch today's Germany vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Having already qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals from League A Group 3, Germany only need to avoid defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina when the two sides meet at Europa-Park Stadion in order to secure a top of the table finish in the group with a game to spare.

Julian Nagelsmann's men will also aim to maintain their unbeaten record here, while the Dragons can mathematically still make the play-offs.

How to watch Germany vs Bosnia-Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Youtube.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Germany vs Bosnia-Herzegovina kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg in Breisgau, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Saturday, November 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Germany team news

Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav is ruled out due to injury, along with club teammate Angelo Stiller with a muscular problem. Moreover, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is a doubt owing to illness, and Nico Schlotterbeck faces a ban.

Stefan Ortega will remain as the only uncapped player in the squad, unless the Manchester City goalkeeper replaces or starts ahead of either Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nubel in between the sticks.

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

Defender Nikola Katic will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Sead Kolasinac had to withdraw due to injury.

So one of Nihad Mujakic and Tarik Muharemovic is in line for a start at the back, while Fenerbahce forward and Bosnia skipper Edin Dzeko eyes his 139th international cap in attack.

