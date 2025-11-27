How to watch today's Rangers vs Braga Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two sides living completely different Europa League realities square off on Thursday night as Rangers welcome Braga for a pivotal matchday five showdown.

Rangers sit rock bottom after four games, still searching for their first point of the campaign, while Braga arrive in Glasgow flying high in fifth place with nine points from their opening four fixtures.

The hosts are still feeling the aftershocks of their offseason gamble. Rangers moved on from Barry Ferguson last summer and handed the reins to Russell Martin, hoping he would usher in a fresh era. Instead, his tenure never caught fire. Across 17 matches, Martin managed just five wins, six draws and six defeats. That stretch included missing out on the Champions League, dropping their first two Europa League ties and scraping only eight points from their first seven league outings.

Braga, meanwhile, have looked like a different team on the European stage. They have posted three wins from four league-phase matches to sit firmly in the upper tier of the table, even though their domestic form has been less convincing. In Liga Portugal, they are stuck in seventh with 16 points from 11 games after a mixed run of four wins, four draws and three losses.

Rangers vs Braga kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Ibrox Stadium

The match will be played at Ibrox on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT for fans in Canada.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Rangers team news

Rangers head into this contest badly depleted. John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Mikey Moore, Youssef Chermiti, Liam Kelly, Bailey Rice, Dujon Sterling, Kieron Dowell and Rabbi Matondo are all sidelined.

That leaves Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez likely partnering at centre-back, with James Tavernier and Jayden Meghoma operating as the full-backs.

In attack, Oliver Antman, Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama should continue as the creative trio supporting Danilo up front.

Braga team news

For Braga, only Jonatas Noro is expected to miss out, giving them close to a full squad to choose from.

In-form forward Ricardo Horta, fresh off scoring three goals in his last two outings, should feature alongside Fran Navarro and Rodrigo Zalazar. Midfield control will likely come from Joao Moutinho and Jean-Baptiste Gorby.

