Europa League
team-logoRangers
Ibrox Stadium
team-logoBraga
STREAM LIVE ON DAZN
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Rangers vs Braga Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Braga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides living completely different Europa League realities square off on Thursday night as Rangers welcome Braga for a pivotal matchday five showdown. 

Rangers sit rock bottom after four games, still searching for their first point of the campaign, while Braga arrive in Glasgow flying high in fifth place with nine points from their opening four fixtures.

The hosts are still feeling the aftershocks of their offseason gamble. Rangers moved on from Barry Ferguson last summer and handed the reins to Russell Martin, hoping he would usher in a fresh era. Instead, his tenure never caught fire. Across 17 matches, Martin managed just five wins, six draws and six defeats. That stretch included missing out on the Champions League, dropping their first two Europa League ties and scraping only eight points from their first seven league outings. 

Braga, meanwhile, have looked like a different team on the European stage. They have posted three wins from four league-phase matches to sit firmly in the upper tier of the table, even though their domestic form has been less convincing. In Liga Portugal, they are stuck in seventh with 16 points from 11 games after a mixed run of four wins, four draws and three losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Braga online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here

The match will be shown live on DAZN in Canada. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Braga kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Europa League
Ibrox Stadium

The match will be played at Ibrox on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT for fans in Canada. 

Team news & squads

Rangers vs Braga lineups

RangersHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestBRA
1
J. Butland
3
M. Aarons
37
E. Fernandez
2
J. Tavernier
24
N. Djiga
10
M. Diomande
23
D. Gassama
8
C. Barron
99
Danilo
43
N. Raskin
9
Y. Chermiti
1
L. Hornicek
4
S. Niakate
26
B. Arrey-Mbi
14
G. Lagerbielke
29
J. Gorby
77
G. Martinez
2
V. Gomez
8
J. Moutinho
21
R. Horta
39
Fran Navarro
10
R. Zalazar

3-4-3

BRAAway team crest

RAN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Roehl

BRA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Vicens

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Rangers team news

Rangers head into this contest badly depleted. John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Mikey Moore, Youssef Chermiti, Liam Kelly, Bailey Rice, Dujon Sterling, Kieron Dowell and Rabbi Matondo are all sidelined. 

That leaves Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez likely partnering at centre-back, with James Tavernier and Jayden Meghoma operating as the full-backs.

In attack, Oliver Antman, Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama should continue as the creative trio supporting Danilo up front.

Braga team news

For Braga, only Jonatas Noro is expected to miss out, giving them close to a full squad to choose from. 

In-form forward Ricardo Horta, fresh off scoring three goals in his last two outings, should feature alongside Fran Navarro and Rodrigo Zalazar. Midfield control will likely come from Joao Moutinho and Jean-Baptiste Gorby.

Form

RAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

RAN

Last 4 matches

BRA

3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

