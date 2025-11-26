How to watch today's Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liverpool's long-standing dominance over PSV Eindhoven might not carry much weight this time around. On Wednesday night, an injury-hit and out-of-sorts Reds side welcomes the Eredivisie leaders to Anfield for matchday five of the Champions League.

The reigning Premier League champions boast a perfect home record against the Dutch outfit, winning all three previous meetings on Merseyside. But rarely, if ever, have they faced the Peasants while looking this vulnerable, which gives Peter Bosz's high-flying side plenty of belief heading into their eighth European clash with Liverpool.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

In Canada, the Champions League match between Liverpool and PSV will be available to watch and stream online live throughDAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

The Champions League match between Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Florian Wirtz remains a question mark, but Liverpool are almost certain to be without long-term casualty Giovanni Leoni, along with right-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

The shortage at right-back could see Dominik Szoboszlai fill in once more, while Andrew Robertson is expected to return to the opposite flank in place of Kerkez. Further up the pitch, Mohamed Salah, who has gone three matches without finding the net, is chasing a slice of history. Two goals would make him the first African to hit the 50-goal mark in Champions League play.

The Liverpool talisman should line up alongside Hugo Ekitike, who may get the nod over Alexander Isak, and Cody Gakpo. The latter knows PSV all too well, having struck 55 goals in 159 appearances for the Eindhoven giants before his move to Anfield.

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV, meanwhile, arrive almost at full strength. Their comfortable league victory over NAC Breda produced no fresh injuries, leaving Ruben van Bommel and Alassane Plea as the only unavailable players.

That means Guus Til should continue as the stand-in No. 9. He has been in sparkling touch, tallying six goal contributions in his last five outings. His 10 Eredivisie goal involvements put him level with Ismael Saibari, one shy of Joey Veerman, who tops PSV’s chart with 11. Til may lead Europe in assists with two, but he still trails Ricardo Pepi, who has three continental goal contributions.

Pepi, for his part, has scored in three of his last four Champions League appearances, including his strike against Liverpool on matchday eight of last season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links