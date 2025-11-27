This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Celtic Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Feyenoord and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord and Celtic, both scrambling to climb out of the lower reaches of the Europa League standings, collide on Thursday evening in a matchup neither side can afford to fumble.

Feyenoord sit 29th with only three points from four games, while Celtic hover just above them in 27th, having taken four points from their opening fixtures. 

It has been a tale of two seasons for Feyenoord. Under Robin van Persie, they have looked sharp and assured in the Eredivisie, yet their European campaign has never quite left the runway. The Dutch giants opened the summer with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round, sealed by a dramatic 91st-minute strike from Anis Hadj Moussa. But that high was short-lived. After a smooth league-opening win, they were stunned 5-2 in the return leg, sending them tumbling into the Europa League.

Celtic arrive in Rotterdam in a similar bind. Their four points have kept them within touching distance of the knockout places, but their form across the board has been patchy at best. A chaotic start to the 2025-26 campaign has included Brendan Rodgers stepping down, supporter unrest and a string of results that have left the club searching for direction.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here

The match will be shown live on DAZN  in Canada. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Feyenoord vs Celtic kick-off time

Standings

