How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Celtic Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Feyenoord and Celtic, both scrambling to climb out of the lower reaches of the Europa League standings, collide on Thursday evening in a matchup neither side can afford to fumble.

Feyenoord sit 29th with only three points from four games, while Celtic hover just above them in 27th, having taken four points from their opening fixtures.

It has been a tale of two seasons for Feyenoord. Under Robin van Persie, they have looked sharp and assured in the Eredivisie, yet their European campaign has never quite left the runway. The Dutch giants opened the summer with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round, sealed by a dramatic 91st-minute strike from Anis Hadj Moussa. But that high was short-lived. After a smooth league-opening win, they were stunned 5-2 in the return leg, sending them tumbling into the Europa League.

Celtic arrive in Rotterdam in a similar bind. Their four points have kept them within touching distance of the knockout places, but their form across the board has been patchy at best. A chaotic start to the 2025-26 campaign has included Brendan Rodgers stepping down, supporter unrest and a string of results that have left the club searching for direction.

Feyenoord vs Celtic kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League de Kuip

The match will be played at de Kuip on Thursday, with kick-off at 12:45 pm ET or 9:45 am PT for fans in Canada.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord are dealing with a lengthy injury list. Jordan Bos, Justin Bijlow, Gernot Trauner, Givairo Read, Malcolm Jeng, Thomas Beelen, In-Beom Hwang, Jakub Moder and Cyle Larin are all battling fitness problems.

Even so, their attacking line of Anis Hadj Moussa, Sam Steijn, Leo Sauer and Ayase Ueda has been firing on all cylinders domestically, and Van Persie will be desperate for that same spark on the European stage.

Celtic team news

Celtic also have their own fitness concerns. Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi are doubts heading into the trip.

Callum McGregor, who rescued the Bhoys with a 95th-minute winner against St Mirren over the weekend, should once again anchor the midfield alongside Reo Hatate and Arne Engels.

In the final third, Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounekti are expected to keep their places, while Johnny Kenny may give way to Yang Hyun-Jun.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

