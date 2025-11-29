Ohio State vs Michigan Predictions, Picks & Odds - College Football Sat 29th Nov

In one of the biggest rivalries in American sports, #1 Ohio State (-10) heads on the road to take on #18 Michigan at 12:00pm EST. Michigan (+310) has won each of the last four meetings, but Ohio State has been virtually flawless this season.

Ohio State vs Michigan Predictions - 12:00pm EST - 11/29

Both Teams to Score 10 or More Points: “No” @ +270

Under 44.5 Points @ -140

Ohio State -10 @ -111

Ohio State vs Michigan Odds

Ohio State vs Michigan Picks

Buckeyes Breaking Records on Defense - Both Teams to Score 10 or More Points: “No” (+270)

Last year, these teams played in a low-scoring slugfest, as Michigan grabbed a shocking 13-10 victory in Columbus. This year, Ohio State ranks first in defensive SP+ and is even better on that side of the ball than last season.

The Buckeyes have given up just 7.6 points per game this season and are allowing fewer yards per opponent play than any other FBS team this season. Michigan’s defense isn’t half bad either, as the Wolverines rank 10th in defensive SP+.

When the Buckeyes faced former #1 Texas in the first week of the season, the Longhorns scored just seven points, and Ohio State was able to rattle the inexperienced Arch Manning. Michigan has a true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, who could struggle today.

With how good both defenses are, particularly Ohio State’s, it is worth taking a chance on betting against both teams to score 10+ points, at +270 odds.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction 1: Both Teams to Score 10+ Points: “No” @ +270

Big House, Low Score - Under 44.5 Points (-140)

This season, the under is 4-0 in Ohio State’s road games. Away from the Horseshoe, the Buckeyes have held opponents to single digits twice and have allowed just eight points per game. In fact, they haven’t given up more than 16 points in any game this season.

Ohio State plays at one of the slowest paces in the FBS and rarely turns the ball over. With a freshman quarterback, Michigan opts to run the ball at a 59.5 percent rate, 16th in FBS. Both of these factors should naturally limit the number of scoring opportunities today.

Again, these teams only scored 23 points when they played last season. Ohio State’s defense is even better than last season. It’s hard to see how we’ll get over 44.5 points today without an offensive explosion from the Buckeyes.

That’s possible, but Michigan’s defense is quite solid, so take the under.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction 2: Under 44.5 Points @ -115

Buckeyes Blowout - Ohio State -10 (-111)

After losing to Michigan last season, but winning the national championship, it certainly feels as if there’s little pressure on coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes here. They’ll be in the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome today.

Sure, some of their fans allegedly prefer defeating Michigan over winning a title, but the Buckeyes can play freely. This season, Ohio State has passed every test it has faced, and with flying colors most of the time.

Ohio State is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS on the road. Overall, the Buckeyes have covered the spread in nine of their 11 games this season. Michigan is 4-7 ATS this season and has both lost and failed to cover in each of the two previous games it has been an underdog in 2025.

Go with the Buckeyes to break the trend, silence the crowd at the Big House, and get their first win over Michigan in six years. They should be able to cover and take down the Wolverines by double digits.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction 3: Ohio State -10 @ -118

Ohio State vs Michigan Start Time

Start Time: 12:00pm ET

12:00pm ET Location: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium Address: 1201 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

1201 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 TV & Streaming: Fox Sports, Fubo, YouTube TV

Behind the best defense in the country, Ohio State will be looking for its first win over bitter rival Michigan since 2019. Michigan still has hopes of making the Big Ten Championship game and will need to win to do so.