Giants vs Patriots Predictions, Picks & Odds - Monday Night Football Dec 1st

A New England Patriots (-7.0) victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football would extend their winning streak to double digits. As many problems as the 2-10 Giants have, they tend not to go down without a fight. Giants +7.0 is an intriguing pick tonight.

Giants vs Patriots Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 12/1/2025

TreVeyon Henderson 70+ Rushing Yards @ +105

Over 46.5 Points @ -110

Giants +7.0 @ -110

Giants vs Patriots Odds

Giants vs Patriots Picks

Henderson to Exploit Giants’ Weakness - TreVeyon Henderson 75+ Rushing Yards (+105)

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ripped the Giants’ defense to shreds in Week 12. Gibbs picked up 219 yards on just 15 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run in overtime. It’s certainly not the first time the Giants’ run defense has been an issue this season.

In fact, the G-Men have allowed 5.9 yards per carry this season, which is by far the highest in the NFL. They have also given up 157.2 rushing yards per game, which is also the most in the league. During the week, the Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

While they may improve against the run from here on out, we’ll need to see it to believe it. Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has made the starting role his own with Rhamondre Stevenson recovering from a toe injury, averaging 81 rushing yards during the last five games.

Henderson has had two games with 75+ rushing yards during that time. Against a Giants’ defense that has been awful at stopping the run this season, go with him to pick up 75+ rushing yards again, at +105 odds.

Giants vs Patriots Prediction 1: TreVeyon Henderson 75+ Rushing Yards @ +105

Clear Skies, High Scores - Over 46.5 Points (-110)

When this line opened, it looked like the weather at Gillette Stadium would be well below freezing and potentially snowy. While the former is still true, it should be a clear night. So, both teams’ passing games could open up here.

Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye has been a revelation this season, and Giants QB Jaxson Dart cleared concussion protocol in time for this MNF game. The Giants have given up 31.4 points per game in their last five, and the Patriots should have no problems scoring tonight.

The total has gone over in six of the Giants’ last seven games, and they’ve averaged 22.6 points per game in Dart’s previous five starts. While the Patriots have looked great on their nine-game winning streak, they’ve let a lot of inferior opponents hang around.

Go with over 46.5 points (-110) tonight.

Giants vs Patriots Prediction 2: Over 46.5 Points @ -110

Giants to Push Patriots - Giants +7.5 (-110)

The last three times the Patriots have been betting favorites, they have failed to cover the spread. With two starting offensive linemen out, Drake Maye could face some pressure. The Giants also have been competitive during the first three quarters of most of their games.

They’ve given up a league-worst 11.1 points per fourth quarter, though, and late-game collapses have hampered their season. The Giants opened as 14-point underdogs against the Lions in Week 12 and took them to overtime.

While I don’t think the visitors will pull off an upset, I think they’ll make the Patriots work for a win. The Giants have covered the spread in three consecutive games, and I’d bet on them to make it four straight covers here.

Giants vs Patriots Prediction 3: Giants +7.5 @ -110

Giants vs Patriots Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EST

8:15pm EST Location: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Address: 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035

1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035 TV & Streaming: ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has cleared concussion protocol in time for their Monday Night Football game on the road at the New England Patriots. The Patriots, seeking a tenth straight win, are dealing with injuries to their offensive line.