How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The West Coast Eagles (2-7) will be looking to bounce back against the Melbourne Demons (6-3) at the Optus Stadium in AFL week 10 action.

The Eagles lost to Collingwood Magpies last time out in an encounter that ended 103-37. Melbourne, meanwhile, were left to lament a horrible opening quarter against Carlton, as their late comeback fell short by the narrowest of margin in Round 9, losing by just a single point.

West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons date and start time

Date Sunday, May 19, 2024 Start time 6:20 pm AEST/ 5:50 pm ACST/ 4:20 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Western Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons team news

West Coast Eagles

Elliot Yeo ran well early in the week and is likely to play despite a groin issue that sidelined him last week. Jeremy McGovern will have to prove his fitness ahead of the game. Noah Long's season is officially over, undergoing surgery on his PCL.

Being without the services of in-form Elliot Yeo (groin) and Jake Waterman (concussion) didn't help the entire margin against Collingwood. Debutant Tyrell Dewar will retain his spot with Tyler Brockman still unavailable.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Melbourne Demons

The Demons have a pretty clean bill of health, with Christian Salem set to return from a hamstring injury on Sunday provided he passes the fitness test, and Charlie Spargo (Achilles) a week or two away.

Jacob van Rooyen has entered concussion protocol and will miss this week's match. Daniel Turner will be out for the next month due to a strained calf muscle.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/04/23 West Coast Eagles 63-126 Melbourne Demons AFL 15/05/22 West Coast Eagles 38-112 Melbourne Demons AFL 09/08/21 West Coast Eagles 63-72 Melbourne Demons AFL 22/03/20 West Coast Eagles 78-51 Melbourne Demons AFL 21/07/19 Melbourne Demons 78-91 West Coast Eagles AFL

