How to watch and stream the 2024 AFL Community Series

How to catch all the pre-season action ahead of the 2024 AFL campaign

The 2024 AFL season is just around the corner, with the long summer of preparations almost over for the competition, as coaches, players, and clubs look towards another blockbuster campaign.

Eighteen teams will set out in pursuit of a place at the 2024 AFL Grand Final, set to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground in late September, but only two will make it all the way - and only one can be crowned AFL premiers.

Running over the end of February and the start of March, the pre-season competition will pit every club in a single encounter before the curtain is lifted on the new year in earnest, with teams such as Collingwood, Richmond, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Port Adelaide all out to fine-tune their tactics and make the best possible start.

GOAL brings you a rundown of the 2024 AFL Community Series below, including dates, fixtures, kick-off times, teams, and where to watch as the teams take to the pitch.

What is the 2024 AFL Community Series?

The 2024 AFL Community Series is the name given to the official 2024 Australian Football League pre-season schedule ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Running over the course of one week ahead of the new campaign, it will see all 18 teams in the competition play once.

It represents the last chance for teams, players, and coaches to fine-tune their ideas and tactics in a non-competitive environment ahead of official action, starting in early March.

How to watch the 2024 AFL Community Series

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 AFL Community Series will be broadcast live on Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, as well as a variety of other sporting events. A subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

2024 AFL Community Series Schedule

Date Time (AEDT) Fixture Venue Tuesday, February 27 6:40 p.m. Collingwood vs. Richmond Ikon Park Wednesday, February 28 6:40 p.m. Carlton vs. Melbourne Ikon Park Thursday, February 29 4:10 p.m. Sydney vs. Brisbane Blacktown International Sports Park 7:10 p.m. Greater Western Sydney vs. Gold Coast Manuka Oval Friday, March 1 5:10 p.m. Geelong vs. Essendon GMHBA Stadium 7:30 p.m. Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle Alberton Oval Saturday, March 2 2:40 p.m. Adelaide vs. West Coast Hisense Stadium 6:10 p.m. Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs University of Tasmania Stadium Sunday, March 3 2:10 p.m. St Kilda vs. North Melbourne RSEA Park

FAQs

When does the 2024 AFL Community Series start?

The 2024 AFL Community Series starts on Tuesday, February 27, when Collingwood face off with Richmond at Carlton’s administrative Ikon Park ground, and runs until Sunday, March 3 when St Kilda meet North Melbourne at RSEA Park.

The 2024 AFL season then begins four days later on Thursday, March 7, with a new Opening Round, which will see four fixtures played across Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast in an attempt to further grow the game outside of its Victorian roots.

Are there any other 2024 AFL pre-season fixtures?

There are additional 2024 AFL pre-season fixtures set to take place outside of the 2024 AFL Community Series, with a slew of games due for mid-February between several of the league’s teams.

Multiple sides will play warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2024 AFL Community Series at their training ground homes against fellow AFL opposition, with North Melbourne set to face Collingwood on Wednesday, February 21, and West Coast due to play Fremantle in a Perth derby on Saturday, February 24.

Who are the defending AFL premiers?

Collingwood are the defending AFL premiers, after they defeated Brisbane Lions in a 12.18 (90)-(86) 13.8 thriller at Melbourne Cricket Ground last September, securing a record-tying 16th premiership to match Essendon and Carlton.

It marked the first triumph for the Magpies since 2010 when they famously won a replay against St Kilda after they drew the initial Grand Final encounter. Meanwhile, Brisbane was left to continue their wait for glory, having last won a hat-trick of titles in 2001, 2002, and 2003.

When does the 2024 AFL Grand Final take place?

The 2024 AFL Grand Final will take place on Saturday, September 28 at its traditional home of Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match has been continuously held at the stadium since 1992, save for 2020 and 2021 when it was held outside Victoria amid the Covid-19 pandemic.