How to watch today's Tottenham vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League football returns to action following the international break as Tottenham host West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou's side experienced a crushing 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion just before the international break, squandering a two-goal lead at halftime to ultimately fall to the Seagulls.

As a result, Spurs have slipped to ninth place in the Premier League table, with a busy schedule ahead that includes matches across three different competitions.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham United are looking to show they can build on their commanding 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town at the London Stadium. Lopetegui has faced his share of criticism since taking the helm, despite West Ham's record being fairly comparable to that of their fellow London clubs.

Currently sitting in 12th place with eight points from their first seven games, the Hammers' points total is the lowest they've recorded at this stage in the last five seasons.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the Discovery+ app.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on the USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tottenham vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET/ 4:30 am PT/ 12:30 pm BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET/ 4:30 am PT/ 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Spurs fans eagerly await news on whether skipper Son Heung-min will be able to recover from a thigh strain in time for the clash with West Ham. Initially called up for South Korea's World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Son withdrew due to the injury, leaving his status uncertain.

The South Korean star joins Richarlison and Lucas Bergvall as potential exclusions for the London derby, though Bergvall, who picked up a minor calf strain while with Sweden, was not expected to start on Saturday anyway. Meanwhile, Wilson Odobert remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Despite a disappointing second half at the Amex two weeks back, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will likely field a largely unchanged lineup. However, Timo Werner is expected to step aside if Son is cleared by the medical team.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

West Ham team news

West Ham's only injury concern is in the attacking department, as summer acquisition Niclas Fullkrug continues to deal with an Achilles issue. He missed the international window with Germany and is questionable for the upcoming match.

Nevertheless, manager Julen Lopetegui is unlikely to change a winning strategy, especially with Michail Antonio looking to strike fear into Tottenham once again.

The Jamaica international has found the back of the net six times against Spurs, marking his best tally against any single opponent. Antonio's early goal against Ipswich was set up by Jarrod Bowen, who will carry the Hammers' offensive spark cutting in from the right before firing off shots at the opponent's goal.

West Ham United possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/03/24 West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 12/08/23 Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 West Ham United Premier League 07/18/23 Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 West Ham United Club Friendly Games 02/19/23 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United Premier League 09/01/22 West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

