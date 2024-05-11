How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast versus North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Gold Coast Suns (4-4) will face North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-8) in Saturday night's AFL action at TIO Oval 2 in Marrara.

The Suns come into this contest off the back of a defeat at the hands of Brisbane Lions last weekend, which dropped them 10th place in the standings, with 16 points from eight games.

Rock-bottom North Melbourne, meanwhile, are running out of time to record a breakthrough first win this season, as they are now even being overwhelmed by sides sitting outside the top eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, May 11, 2024 Start time 7:30 p.m. AEST/ 7:00 p.m. ACST/ 5:30 p.m. AWST Venue TIO Stadium Location Marrara, Northern Territory, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne Kangaroos AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast vs North Melbourne team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Gold Coast have no fresh injury concerns, but there has been movement in the squad throughout the year as new coach Damian Hardwick tries to find the most successful combinations.

Oskar Faulkhead missed Sunday's VFL clash against Brisbane and has already undergone ankle surgery after suffering injury the previous week. Malcolm Rosas Jr. (hamstring) was involved in light training last week, but he is still a long way from reaching full speed.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

North Melbourne team news

The Kangaroos dealt a further setback as Griffin Logue's comeback date was pushed back owing to a hamstring issue sustained during his rehabilitation from his ACL tear. Kallan Dawson (ankle) is still a few weeks away, and Griffin Jackson Archer (ankle) will face a fitness test later this week. Brayden George (shoulder) is a fortnight away, while Hamish Free will miss another week due to concussion protocols.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/08/23 North Melbourne 132-97 Gold Coast Suns AFL 23/04/23 Gold Coast Suns 97-54 North Melbourne AFL 20/08/22 North Melbourne 47-114 Gold Coast Suns AFL 04/06/22 Gold Coast Suns 109-47 North Melbourne AFL 26/06/21 North Melbourne 72-63 Gold Coast Suns AFL

More AFL news and coverage