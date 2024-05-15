How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast versus Geelong Cats AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFL continues this week for Round 10 action, kicking off with the Gold Coast Suns (5-4) taking on the Geelong Cats (7-2) at TIO Stadium on Thursday night.

The hosts will look to make it two straight wins in Darwin, while the Cats aim to bounce back from their first losses of their season in the previous two rounds.

Damien Hardwick's troops continued their inconsistent ways over the last month with a dominant 78-point win over the winless Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, if it wasn't for Ken Hinkley's side's eight-goal first quarter, the Cats may have pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win. Chris Scott's troops reduced the deficit to one straight kick in the final stages.

There could be serious question marks of Geelong’s premiership credentials if they fail to grab the four points on Thursday night. The Cats could drop into the lower half of the top eight after being the only remaining undefeated team in the competition just two weeks ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats date and start time

Date Thursday, May 16, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue TIO Stadium Location Marrara, Northern Territory, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast vs Geelong game on?

The game will broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Gold Coast Suns team news

22-year-old Malcolm Rosas Jr's recovery from his hamstring injury is going well, having returned to full training on Tuesday. The speedy forward is also working hard in the gym and hopes to be ready around the mid-season bye.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Geelong Cats team news

Geelong star Jeremy Cameron has entered the AFL's concussion protocols and will be sidelined in Round 10. Chris Scott also stated that Tom Hawkins would be rested ahead of the Suns clash, but it remains to be seen if he will reverse that call given his forward counterpart will now also miss out.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/04/23 Gold Coast Suns 73-54 Geelong Cats AFL 13/08/22 Gold Coast Suns 59-119 Geelong Cats AFL 22/05/21 Geelong Cats 91-57 Gold Coast Suns AFL 04/07/20 Geelong Cats 89-52 Gold Coast Suns AFL 25/05/19 Gold Coast Suns 64-91 Geelong Cats AFL

