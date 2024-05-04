How to watch today's St Kilda vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and North Melbourne- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The St Kilda Saints (2-5) will look to get their season back on track after suffering three straight losses when they take on rock-bottom North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-7) in AFL Round 8 action at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The alarm bells are ringing at St Kilda, who are slowly losing touch of the top eight following a 2-5 record that includes four defeats by fewer than two goals.

The Saints got an early lead against Port last weekend and even wrestled it back midway through the 3rd period, but the scoring pressure proved too much in the end as the Power ended up taking the game by 10 points.

Despite the disappointment, the Saints now have an opportunity to fine tune their form against the struggling North Melbourne with the Hawks to come.

North Melbourne are coming off a 57-point loss against Adelaide in Round 7. The visitors are the only side in the competition that have yet to record a win in 2024 and their seven losses have come at an average margin of 53 points. They have conceded an average of 123 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, May 4, 2024 Start time 4:35 pm AEST/ 4:05 pm ACST/ 2:35 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

St Kilda vs North Melbourne team news

St Kilda Saints

The Saints will be hopeful Max King can return from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined for the last two games, while Jack Higgins faces a three-week suspension for a reckless tackle on Port Adelaide's Aliir Ali.

New recruit Paddy Dow produced 22 disposals in the VFL after recovering from a knee issue, while Zak Jones responded to his absence last week in a strong manner, with 29 disposals and a goal.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Curtis Taylor and Miller Bergman were the standout performers at VFL level and could be thrown into the deep end if head coach Alastair Clarkson decides to shuffle his pack after yet another comprehensive defeat. Eddie Ford will be a game-time decision this week. Will Phillips, Dylan Stephens and Charlie Lazzaro all struggled to have an impact.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/07/23 St Kilda Saints 69-61 North Melbourne AFL 07/05/23 North Melbourne 34-64 St Kilda Saints AFL 29/05/22 St Kilda Saints 103-50 North Melbourne AFL 29/05/21 St Kilda Saints 88-68 North Melbourne AFL 22/03/20 North Melbourne 56-54 St Kilda Saints AFL

