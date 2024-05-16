How to watch today's St Kilda vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and Fremantle- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The St Kilda Saints (Euro-Yroke) welcome the Fremantle Dockers (Walyalup) to Marvel Stadium in AFL Round 10 action on Saturday night.

Euro-Yroke (3-6) have their season on thin ice after a run of four losses in five games, including a surprise loss to Hawthorn last week. Walyalup (5-4) also went down last Friday, as they fell by 48 points to the Sydney Swans at Optus Stadium despite controlling large chunks of the game.

After starting the season 3-0, the Dockers have now dropped outside the top eight as they sit in ninth spot. They now have a chance to jump back into the top eight with a win here.

St Kilda vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Saturday, May 18, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00 ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

St Kilda vs Fremantle team news

St Kilda Saints

St Kilda have made as many as six changes to the starting lineup in search of a spark. Cooper Sharman, Paddy Dow (club debut), Anthony Caminiti, Zak Jones, Lance Collard, and Mattaes Phillipou replace the likes of Angus Hastie (omitted), Liam Stocker (managed), Jack Hayes (omitted), Sebastian Ross (rested), Tim Membrey (rested), and Hugo Garcia (omitted). The hosts are still a couple of weeks away from regaining Dan Butler (hamstring) or Brad Crouch (knee).

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Fremantle Dockers

Walyalup picked an unchanged side to face Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) in the Sir Doug Nicholls Round at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Co-vice-captain and star midfielder Caleb Serong will look to continue his fine 2024 form in the clash against Euro-Yroke, being named in the middle of the park alongside dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, Andrew Brayshaw and Luke Jackson.

Walyalup's five-man bench of Tom Emmett, Heath Chapman, Young, Michael Walters and Jaeger O'Meara features the substitute who will be confirmed one hour before the game.

Position Players Rucks Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defenders McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielders O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forwards Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/03/23 St Kilda Saints 67-52 Fremantle Dockers AFL 09/07/22 St Kilda Saints 70-111 Fremantle Dockers AFL 27/03/22 Fremantle Dockers 55-65 St Kilda Saints AFL 22/08/21 St Kilda Saints 107-49 Fremantle Dockers AFL 11/07/20 Fremantle Dockers 79-73 St Kilda Saints AFL

