How to watch today's St Kilda vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and Fremantle- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The St Kilda Saints (Euro-Yroke) welcome the Fremantle Dockers (Walyalup) to Marvel Stadium in AFL Round 10 action on Saturday night.

Euro-Yroke (3-6) have their season on thin ice after a run of four losses in five games, including a surprise loss to Hawthorn last week. Walyalup (5-4) also went down last Friday, as they fell by 48 points to the Sydney Swans at Optus Stadium despite controlling large chunks of the game.

After starting the season 3-0, the Dockers have now dropped outside the top eight as they sit in ninth spot. They now have a chance to jump back into the top eight with a win here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Fremantle date and start time

DateSaturday, May 18, 2024
Start time7:30pm AEST/ 7:00 ACST/ 5:30pm AWST
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationDocklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

St Kilda vs Fremantle team news

St Kilda Saints

St Kilda have made as many as six changes to the starting lineup in search of a spark. Cooper Sharman, Paddy Dow (club debut), Anthony Caminiti, Zak Jones, Lance Collard, and Mattaes Phillipou replace the likes of Angus Hastie (omitted), Liam Stocker (managed), Jack Hayes (omitted), Sebastian Ross (rested), Tim Membrey (rested), and Hugo Garcia (omitted). The hosts are still a couple of weeks away from regaining Dan Butler (hamstring) or Brad Crouch (knee).

PositionPlayers
RucksMarshall, Campbell, Heath
DefendersWindhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell
MidfieldersJones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton
ForwardsOwens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Fremantle Dockers

Walyalup picked an unchanged side to face Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) in the Sir Doug Nicholls Round at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Co-vice-captain and star midfielder Caleb Serong will look to continue his fine 2024 form in the clash against Euro-Yroke, being named in the middle of the park alongside dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, Andrew Brayshaw and Luke Jackson.

Walyalup's five-man bench of Tom Emmett, Heath Chapman, Young, Michael Walters and Jaeger O'Meara features the substitute who will be confirmed one hour before the game.

PositionPlayers
RucksDarcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy
DefendersMcDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner
MidfieldersO'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley
ForwardsDavies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield
Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/03/23St Kilda Saints 67-52 Fremantle DockersAFL
09/07/22St Kilda Saints 70-111 Fremantle DockersAFL
27/03/22Fremantle Dockers 55-65 St Kilda SaintsAFL
22/08/21St Kilda Saints 107-49 Fremantle DockersAFL
11/07/20Fremantle Dockers 79-73 St Kilda SaintsAFL

