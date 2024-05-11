How to watch today's Richmond Tigers vs Western Bulldogs AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Western Bulldogs- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A massive Saturday night AFL showdown with huge repercussions awaits the Western Bulldogs (3-5) when they make the short trip to Marvel Stadium to face the struggling Richmond Tigers (1-7).

Richmond suffered their worst loss of the season against the Dockers last time out, going down 49-103. They displayed some fight and character in the second half, but it was too late after scoring only one goal in the first period of the game. It's not looking good for Adem Yze's side, who currently sit 17th with just one win from their opening eight AFL games.

The Western Bulldogs fell 91-98 to the Hawthorn Hawks last Saturday, making it only one win from their last five games. The Bulldogs have picked up 12 points from eight AFL fixtures, placing them in 11th spot in the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Saturday, May 11, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00 ACST/ 5:30 AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate (delay) on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media (Spanish) will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are unsure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have looked at the best options available for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond vs Western Bulldogs team news

Richmond Tigers team news

The Tigers didn't pick up any fresh injuries after Sunday's loss to Fremantle, which is unusual this season. Positively, Jayden Short returned unscathed from his calf injury. They are getting a few more big stars back from the treatment table, with Noah Balta (knee), Dion Prestia (hamstring) and Jack Graham (hamstring) all game-time decision to play on Saturday night.

Jacob Bauer (hamstring) is also expected to be back in contention. Jacob Hopper (hamstring), Tim Taranto (wrist) and Tom Lynch (hamstring) remain sidelined for this one.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Western Bulldogs team news

Tom Liberatore returned to footy action against Hawthorn on Sunday after missing two games due to a concussion and then sickness. However, he has since been ruled out with a second concussion in three weeks, entering the protocols for the second time in a month. Cody Weightman is still at least six weeks away from returning from elbow surgery.

Position Players Rucks Smith, English Defenders Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielders Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forwards Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 04/08/23 Western Bulldogs 126-71 Richmond Tigers AFL 08/04/23 Richmond Tigers 84-89 Western Bulldogs AFL 09/04/22 Richmond Tigers 99-61 Western Bulldogs AFL 30/04/21 Richmond Tigers 77-55 Western Bulldogs AFL 29/07/20 Western Bulldogs 49-90 Richmond Tigers AFL

More AFL news and coverage