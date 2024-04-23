How to watch today's Richmond Tigers vs Melbourne Demons AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Melbourne - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Round 7 of the AFL season kicks off on Wednesday night as the Melbourne Demons (4-2) and Richmond Tigers (1-5) butt heads at the MCG on ANZAC Day Eve.

Both sides had a bye in Round 6 and tasted defeat in their most recent outings. Richmond was shell-shocked by a Harley Reid-inspired West Coast outfit in Perth going down to the West Coast Eagles by 39 points. Melbourne, meanwhile, played their worst game of the season to date, slumping to an 82-60 loss against the Brisbane Lions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Start time 7 :25 pm AEST/ 6:55 pm ACST/ 5:25 pm AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs Melbourne Demons AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Richmond vs Melbourne team news

Richmond Tigers team news

Following a bye in Round 6, the Tigers will be determined to make amends for their 39-point setback to West Coast before the break. Fortunately, they will finally get some talent back, with experienced defender Dylan Grimes (wrist) and Jacob Hopper (knee) returning from respective injuries; a blessing for a thin Richmond roster.

New recruit Jacob Koschitzke hasn't performed well since joining the team in Round 4, therefore Samson Ryan, who scored four goals before the bye, might take his spot. Sam Naismith continues to wait for his chance at the top level, after dominating Richmond's first three VFL rounds this season.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Melbourne Demons team news

Despite undergoing surgery on a dislocated finger only last week, Melbourne have reaffirmed star Clayton Oliver will suit up against Richmond on Wednesday night. Marty Hore (thumb) is also available for Wednesday night's clash. Small forward Kysaiah Pickett will return from his one-match suspension, with young Koltyn Tholstrup set to make way.

Shane McAdam has been cleared for return and will play in the VFL on Wednesday. Recruit Tom Fullarton is one of several players knocking on the door after 21 disposals and 2.4 up forward for Casey Demons before their VFL break.

Josh Schache kicked 3.1 from his 15 disposals in the same game while midfielder-forward Bailey Laurie also deserves a call-up after putting in an incredible 20 tackles to go with his 24 disposals and 11 clearances.

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 30/07/23 Richmond Tigers 98-130 Melbourne Demons AFL 24/04/23 Melbourne Demons 96-78 Richmond Tigers AFL 24/04/22 Richmond Tigers 54-76 Melbourne Demons AFL 24/04/21 Melbourne Demons 82-48 Richmond Tigers AFL 05/07/20 Melbourne Demons 52-79 Richmond Tigers AFL

