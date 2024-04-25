How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and St Kilda - team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Port Adelaide Power (4-2) and St Kilda Saints (2-4) will square off against each other in Friday night's AFL Round 7 action at Adelaide Oval, looking to bounce back after being on the receiving end of disappointing losses last week

Port Adelaide squandered another chance to take a significant scalp when Collingwood overpowered them despite leading by 31 points at one stage in the game.

However, the Power have that they are more than capable of churning out points against clubs in the middle of the table and St Kilda certainly falls into that category.

St Kilda produced a poor first quarter in their last Friday night clash against the Western Bulldogs, eventually going down by 60 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda date and start time

Date Friday, April 26, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. St Kilda Saints AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide vs St Kilda team news

Port Adelaide Power team news

Port Adelaide have some injury concerns ahead of this Friday night's clash against St Kilda and are set to lose Jason Horne-Francis to a hamstring injury.

Jed McEntee would be a viable replacement in the starting lineup. Travis Boak, who has been sidelined for the past two weeks due to a back issue, should also be ready for selection if needed.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

St Kilda Saints team news

The Saints have been hit hard by injuries and lost Dan Butler for at least the next month after straining his hamstring in last Thursday night's heavy defeat to the Western Bulldogs

If everything goes well, Max King will return from a knee injury to face the Power provided he passes the fitness test, while Paddy Dow has fully recovered from the same issue.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/23 St Kilda Saints 76-83 Port Adelaide Power AFL 30/04/22 St Kilda Saints 42-43 Port Adelaide Power AFL 17/07/21 St Kilda Saints 61-74 Port Adelaide Power AFL 25/04/21 Port Adelaide Power 93-39 St Kilda Saints AFL 25/07/20 Port Adelaide Power 44-73 St Kilda Saints AFL

More AFL news and coverage