How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The Carlton Blues will look snap their 11-year hoodoo in Adelaide when they travel to South Australia to put a stop to the Port Adelaide Power's three-game winning streak on Thursday Night Footy.

Port Adelaide have climbed into third place on the ladder after three straight victories against Geelong Cats (six points), Hawthorn Hawks (one point) and most recently North Melbourne Demons (59 points).

The Power breezed to their third 50+ point victory of the season to achieve the second-best percentage in the competition at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Carlton got back to winning ways against the Suns by 29 points in what was a hard-fought result. That win saw them jump back into the top eight, level with Melbourne, GWS, Geelong and Collingwood. The Blues have never won at Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton date and start time

Date Thursday, May 30, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00 ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs. Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. Carlton Blues AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Carlton game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Port Adelaide vs Carlton team news

Port Adelaide Power team news

It's mixed bag for Port Adelaide on the absentee front ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster clash against the Blues, with skipper Connor Rozee to be assessed after twisting his ankle in Round 11. Small forward Willie Rioli is out for two-three weeks with a calf strain. Francis Evans (21 disposals, five clearances, seven marks, and a goal) had a strong showing in the SANFL and might be a contender to replace Rioli.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Carlton Blues team news

Carlton small forward Jesse Motlop (hamstring) scored a goal in his VFL comeback last weekend and could be set for his first senior game this season. Adam Cerra (hamstring), David Cunningham (calf) or Jack Martin (calf) to return before their bye in round 14.

Position Players Rucks De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defenders Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielders Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forwards Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/15/23 Carlton Blues 122-72 Port Adelaide Power AFL 4/17/22 Carlton Blues 94-91 Port Adelaide Power AFL 8/14/21 Port Adelaide Power 140-45 Carlton Blues AFL 4/17/21 Carlton Blues 68-96 Port Adelaide Power AFL 7/19/20 Carlton Blues 61-64 Port Adelaide Power AFL

