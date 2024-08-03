This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch Port Adelaide vs Sydney on Kayo Sports
How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and Sydney Swans- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Port Adelaide Power (12-7) enters their match against top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans (14-5) as the favorites, aiming to secure their place in the top eight this Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

The Power come into this game as the form team, having won four of their last five matches, with their recent victory over the Carlton Blues standing out as particularly impressive. Despite trailing by as much as six goals in the second quarter, Ken Hinkley’s men dominated the second half, conceding only 11 points against one of the league's top attacking teams.

Conversely, despite sitting six points clear at the top of the ladder, Sydney has struggled recently, winning only one of their last five matches. In fact, four of their five losses this season have occurred in the past month.

With the finals approaching, it's crucial for John Longmire and his team to regain their winning form quickly.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans date and start time

DateSaturday, August 3, 2024
Start time7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST
VenueAdelaide Oval
LocationAdelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans team news & lineups

The Power remain unchanged, but the Swans have made two changes; James Rowbottom and Aaron Francis come in for Braeden Campbell and injured Lewis Melican.

Port AdelaidePositionSydney Swans
Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles BergmanFBHarry Cunningham, Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey
Logan Evans, Aliir Aliir, Dan HoustonHBOliver Florent, Robbie Fox, Jake Lloyd
Jase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem DrewCMatt Roberts, Chad Warner, James Jordon
Darcy Byrne-Jones, Mitch Georgiades, Willie RioliHFErrol Gulden, Hayden McLean, Callum Mills
Travis Boak, Charlie Dixon, Connor RozeeFFTaylor Adams, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward
Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak ButtersFOLBrodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom
Quinton Narkle, Kane Farrell, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Lachie JonesICCorey Warner, Sam Wicks, Aaron Francis, Logan McDonald, Luke Parker
Braeden Campbell, Peter Ladhams, Caiden ClearyEMGJed McEntee, Ryan Burton, Dante Visentini
Port Adelaide vs Sydney Form

Port Adelaide: WWLWW

RoundMatch
R20Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide
R19Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond
R18Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide
R17Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs
R16St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide

Sydney: LLWLL

RoundMatch
R20Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs
R19Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
R18Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne
R17St Kilda 84-82 Sydney
R16Sydney 98-99 Fremantle

Port Adelaide vs Sydney Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2023Swans 64-66 Power
2022Power 82-59 Swans
2021Power 81-71 Swans
2020Power 73-47 Swans
2019Power 103-56 Swans

More AFL news and coverage

