Port Adelaide Power (12-7) enters their match against top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans (14-5) as the favorites, aiming to secure their place in the top eight this Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

The Power come into this game as the form team, having won four of their last five matches, with their recent victory over the Carlton Blues standing out as particularly impressive. Despite trailing by as much as six goals in the second quarter, Ken Hinkley’s men dominated the second half, conceding only 11 points against one of the league's top attacking teams.

Conversely, despite sitting six points clear at the top of the ladder, Sydney has struggled recently, winning only one of their last five matches. In fact, four of their five losses this season have occurred in the past month.

With the finals approaching, it's crucial for John Longmire and his team to regain their winning form quickly.

Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans date and start time

Date Saturday, August 3, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide vs Sydney Swans team news & lineups

The Power remain unchanged, but the Swans have made two changes; James Rowbottom and Aaron Francis come in for Braeden Campbell and injured Lewis Melican.

Port Adelaide Position Sydney Swans Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman FB Harry Cunningham, Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey Logan Evans, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston HB Oliver Florent, Robbie Fox, Jake Lloyd Jase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew C Matt Roberts, Chad Warner, James Jordon Darcy Byrne-Jones, Mitch Georgiades, Willie Rioli HF Errol Gulden, Hayden McLean, Callum Mills Travis Boak, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee FF Taylor Adams, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters FOL Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom Quinton Narkle, Kane Farrell, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Lachie Jones IC Corey Warner, Sam Wicks, Aaron Francis, Logan McDonald, Luke Parker Braeden Campbell, Peter Ladhams, Caiden Cleary EMG Jed McEntee, Ryan Burton, Dante Visentini

Port Adelaide vs Sydney Form

Port Adelaide: WWLWW

Round Match R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide

Sydney: LLWLL

Round Match R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle

Port Adelaide vs Sydney Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Swans 64-66 Power 2022 Power 82-59 Swans 2021 Power 81-71 Swans 2020 Power 73-47 Swans 2019 Power 103-56 Swans

