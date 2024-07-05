How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's North Melbourne versus Gold Coast Suns AFL game - team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

The North Melbourne Kangaroos (1-14) will be looking to pick up a second win for the season on Saturday when they face the Gold Coast Suns (8-7) at Marvel Stadium in the AFL.

The Suns claimed their biggest win of the campaign last time out, holding off the reigning premier Collingwood to win by 11 points at People First Stadium. The win over Collingwood extended their winning streak to seven as the home team, but they are yet to pick up points in Victoria this season.

North Melbourne, meanwhile, have been growing in confidence this season despite not winning and are getting closer and closer to teams as each week passes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time

Date Saturday, July 6, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, VIC, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne team news

The Kangaroos will put Zac Fisher through a fitness test closer to game day after being subbed out in last weekend's game with a foot injury. George Wardlaw will need another week to recover from concussion and will most likely comeback in the same week as Wil Dawson and Blake Drury.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Gold Coast Suns team news

The Suns will be without the services of ruckman Jarrod Witts after doctors confirmed he has a fractured vertebrae following a hit in a marking contest last weekend. His timeframe has yet to be confirmed. Brandon Ellis and Lachie Weller are expected to miss at least three weeks due to leg injuries.

Position Players Rucks Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defenders Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielders Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forwards Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns Recent Form

North Melbourne: LWLLL

Round Match R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs R15 Melbourne 70-67 North Melbourne R14 North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood R13 West Coast 65-74 North Melbourne R11 North Melbourne 48-107 Port Adelaide

Gold Coast Suns: LWLLW

Round Match R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast R13 St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast R12 Gold Coast 91-80 Essendon R11 Carlton 102-73 Gold Coast

Head-to-Head Record

Round Match 2024 Suns 120-52 Roos 2023 Roos 132-97 Suns 2023 Suns 97-54 Roos 2022 Roos 47-114 Suns 2022 Suns 109-47 Roos

