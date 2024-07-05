This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Gold Coast Suns Getty Images
Watch North Melbourne vs Gold Coast on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's North Melbourne versus Gold Coast Suns AFL game - team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

The North Melbourne Kangaroos (1-14) will be looking to pick up a second win for the season on Saturday when they face the Gold Coast Suns (8-7) at Marvel Stadium in the AFL.

The Suns claimed their biggest win of the campaign last time out, holding off the reigning premier Collingwood to win by 11 points at People First Stadium. The win over Collingwood extended their winning streak to seven as the home team, but they are yet to pick up points in Victoria this season.

North Melbourne, meanwhile, have been growing in confidence this season despite not winning and are getting closer and closer to teams as each week passes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time

DateSaturday, July 6, 2024
Start time1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationDocklands, VIC, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

North Melbourne team news

The Kangaroos will put Zac Fisher through a fitness test closer to game day after being subbed out in last weekend's game with a foot injury. George Wardlaw will need another week to recover from concussion and will most likely comeback in the same week as Wil Dawson and Blake Drury.

PositionPlayers
RucksGoad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free
DefendersCorr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer
MidfieldersGreenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro
ForwardsLarkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Gold Coast Suns team news

The Suns will be without the services of ruckman Jarrod Witts after doctors confirmed he has a fractured vertebrae following a hit in a marking contest last weekend. His timeframe has yet to be confirmed. Brandon Ellis and Lachie Weller are expected to miss at least three weeks due to leg injuries.

PositionPlayers
RucksRead, Witts, Rogers, Moyle
DefendersBallard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar
MidfieldersFlanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea
ForwardsLukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas
North Melbourne vs Gold Coast Suns Recent Form

North Melbourne: LWLLL

RoundMatch
R16North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs
R15Melbourne 70-67 North Melbourne
R14North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood
R13West Coast 65-74 North Melbourne
R11North Melbourne 48-107 Port Adelaide

Gold Coast Suns: LWLLW

RoundMatch
R16Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood
R15Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast
R13St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast
R12Gold Coast 91-80 Essendon
R11Carlton 102-73 Gold Coast

Head-to-Head Record

RoundMatch
2024Suns 120-52 Roos
2023Roos 132-97 Suns
2023Suns 97-54 Roos
2022Roos 47-114 Suns
2022Suns 109-47 Roos

