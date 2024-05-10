How to watch today's Hawthorn vs. St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus St Kilda AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Hawthorn Hawks (2-6) return to Tasmania for the first time in 2024 when they go head-to-head with the St Kilda Saints (3-5) on Saturday afternoon at the University of Tasmania Stadium.

St Kilda will be looking for a victory to keep pace with the top eight in the early stages of the season. The Saints are 14th in the AFL rankings following a 38-point win against winless North Melbourne.

They head into this one as slight favourites but will need to be at their best against a young Hawks side that should be buoyed after recording their second win last weekend, beating the Western Bulldogs by seven points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Saturday, May 11, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST Venue UTAS Stadium Location York Park, Launceston, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs St Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs St Kilda game on?

The game will not be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Hawthorn vs St Kilda team news

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Following a fantastic victory against the Bulldogs, head coach Sam Mitchell will be thrilled, implying their side will remain pretty much the same. Denver Grainger-Barras and Changkuoth Jiath are expected to be rested for this weekend in the VFL.

Forward Mabior Chol was expected to be available after serving his ban for an off-the-ball clash, but he will miss time with a wrist ligament issue picked up during training.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

St Kilda Saints team news

St Kilda welcomes Liam Henry for the first time since he sustained a hamstring issue against Collingwood in AFL Round 2. Hunter Clark (knee) and Matt Allison (ankle) have avoided more serious injuries after not finishing last Sunday's VFL match.

Position Players Ruck Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defender Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielder Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forward Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/24 Hawthorn Hawks 93-122 St Kilda Saints AFL 30/07/23 Hawthorn Hawks 78-88 St Kilda Saints AFL 27/05/23 St Kilda Saints 75-63 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 30/07/22 St Kilda Saints 73-142 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 10/04/22 Hawthorn Hawks 128-59 St Kilda Saints AFL

