How to watch today's Hawthorn v Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Fremantle AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Hawthorn Hawks (8-8) will look to return to winning ways when they host Fremantle Dockers (10-5-1) in the Apple Isle on Saturday afternoon at the University of Tasmania Stadium.

Geelong snapped the Hawks' five-match winning run. It was a dose of reality for Sam Mitchell's young squad, which lost by 51 points and scored fewer than 60 points for the sixth time this season.

They will fancy their chances against Fremantle despite entering the match as slight underdogs. Meanwhile, the Dockers are flying and crashed into the top four in quite some fashion with impressive wins against Gold Coast, Sydney, and more recently Richmond. It was a hard-fought performance against the Tigers, defeating them by 50+ points for the second time this season.

Due to the ladder being as close as it is, a win would go a long way in Justin Longmuir's side achieving a top-four position. Four points separates Fremantle in third to Brisbane in seventh.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Saturday, July 13, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am Venue University of Tasmania Stadium Location Invermay, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn vs Fremantle team news

Hawthorn Hawks

In a huge boost for Hawthorn, skipper James Sicily (shoulder) is a test to play against the Dockers in Tassie, as are Jack Ginnivan (knee) and Calsher Dear (ribs). Goal threat Chad Wingard returned via the VFL at the weekend, but it looks as though livewire forward Jack Ginnivan will remain sidelined with a fractured fibula.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Fremantle Dockers

The Dockers will be without the services of ruck Sean Darcy for the clash against the Hawks through concussion protocols, while defender Josh Draper sustained a corked leg and will be assessed throughout the week. Positively, captain Alex Pearce is closing in on a return from a fractured arm and could be back as early as this week.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Hawthorn vs Fremantle Form

Hawthorn: WWWWL

Round Match R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn R16 West Coast 33-94 Hawthorn R14 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn R13 Hawthorn 85-79 GWS R12 Hawthorn 107-80 Adelaide

Fremantle: WLWWW

Round Match R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast R14 Western Bulldogs 149-82 Fremantle R12 Melbourne 49-141 Fremantle

Hawthorn vs Fremantle Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Hawks 56-93 Dockers 2023 Dockers 117-48 Hawks 2022 Dockers 95-82 Hawks 2021 Hawks 46-108 Dockers 2021 Dockers 96-81 Hawks

More AFL news and coverage