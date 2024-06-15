How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFL round 14 wraps up with a cracking contest as the GWS Giants (7-5) take on the Port Adelaide Power (8-4) at Engie Stadium on Sunday in a clash for credibility.

The Giants went down to Hawthorn by six points for their fifth loss in seven games after opening 2024 with five straight wins. There’s been some excuses for GWS with injuries and suspensions, but they’re just not firing on all cylinders whatsoever. They need to get back on track with top-eight berth slipping from their hands.

Port Adelaide, meanwhile, held onto their place in the top four even while having the weekend off with a bye. The Power will have put the extra time to good use as they look to exact revenge against the side that knocked them out of the finals last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Sunday, June 16, 2024 Start time 4 :00 pm AEST/ 3:30 pm ACST/ 2:00 pm AWST Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants team news

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Port Adelaide team news

Barring any last-minute setback, Connor Rozee is set to face Greater Western Sydney, but Willie Rioli (calf) is "no certainty" according to assistant coach Chad Cornes, though he will be tried this week.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/16/23 Port Adelaide Power 93-70 GWS Giants AFL 8/13/23 Port Adelaide Power 136-85 GWS Giants AFL 7/9/22 Port Adelaide Power 84-29 GWS Giants AFL 8/1/21 GWS Giants 73-100 Port Adelaide Power AFL 7/27/19 Port Adelaide Power 55-56 GWS Giants AFL

