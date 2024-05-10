How to watch today's Essendon vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and GWS Giants- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The fifth-placed Essendon Bombers (5-2-1) will face the third-placed GWS Giants (6-2) at Marvel Stadium in Saturday's AFL clash.

The Bombers have won five of their eight games and have drawn once (L2), while GWS have won six of their eight (L2).

Essendon travelled to Perth in Round 8 and defeated West Coast by six points. GWS, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 29-point loss at the hands of their cross-town rivals, Sydney.

Essendon vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, May 11, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05 ACST/ 1:35pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and Tagalog FIL will provide the radio coverage.

Essendon vs GWS Giants team news

Essendon Bombers team news

Despite looking shaky, the Bombers beat West Coast on Saturday night. However, they suffered a crushing blow at training on Wednesday as Xavier Duursma tore his quad, which will see him sit out at least four weeks. After being rested last time out, Sam Draper should be available for selection this week.

There are no concerns over the fitness of Jye Caldwell despite him being hooked off with calf tightness. Midfielder Will Setterfield will likely miss a week because of a knock to his knee.

Zach Reid (hamstring) could return via the VFL this weekend.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

GWS Giants team news

The Giants' setback last time out was made worse by Tom Green's injury, and the star midfielder will be sorely missed. They will be without the services of Callum Brown, who has been suspended for three weeks after his off-the-ball clash with Tom McCartin. Sam Taylor and Stephen Coniglio have a chance to return, and their potential inclusion will be crucial here.

Position Players Rucks Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defenders Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielders Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forwards Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 GWS Giants 162-36 Essendon Bombers AFL 09/04/23 Essendon Bombers 88-75 GWS Giants AFL 06/08/22 GWS Giants 96-69 Essendon Bombers AFL 25/07/21 Essendon Bombers 53-66 GWS Giants AFL 08/05/21 GWS Giants 107-105 Essendon Bombers AFL

