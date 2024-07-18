How to watch today's Essendon vs Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and Adelaide - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Essendon Bombers (10-6-1) find themselves in a must-win situation when they welcome Adelaide Crows (6-10-1) to Marvel Stadium on a blockbuster Friday night.

The Bombers had the opportunity to climb into second place and stake their claim as premiership contenders against Melbourne Demons, but ultimately wasted it in another below-par performance in wet conditions for the second time in three weeks.

However, they enter Friday as the clear favourites considering they have won the previous seven meetings against Adelaide, who claimed their second win from the last three matches after convincingly downing St Kilda by 32 points at Adelaide Oval.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Adelaide date and start time

Date Friday, July 19, 2024 Start time 7 :40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Adelaide game on?

The game will be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs Adelaide team news

Essendon Bombers

Darcy Parish is close to a return for the Dons, while Kaine Baldwin has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Adelaide Crows

Defensive stalwart Mitch Hinge will return in Friday night's contest against the Bombers after successful recovery from an adductor injury. Will Hamill, Josh Worrell, and Karl Gallagher may all return to action as early as next week following injury.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Essendon vs Adelaide Form

Essendon: LWLWL

Round Match R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon R16 Geelong 105-60 Essendon R15 Essendon 122-92 West Coast R13 Essendon 70-96 Carlton

Adelaide: LLWLW

Round Match R12 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS R14 Adelaide 67-109 Sydney R13 Adelaide 71-79 Richmond

Essendon vs Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Crows 75-78 Dons 2023 Dons 115-97 Crows 2022 Dons 103-99 Crows 2021 Dons 84-21 Crows 2020 Crows 59-62 Dons

More AFL news and coverage