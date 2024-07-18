This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch Essendon vs Adelaide on Kayo Sports
How to watch today's Essendon vs Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and Adelaide - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Essendon Bombers (10-6-1) find themselves in a must-win situation when they welcome Adelaide Crows (6-10-1) to Marvel Stadium on a blockbuster Friday night.

The Bombers had the opportunity to climb into second place and stake their claim as premiership contenders against Melbourne Demons, but ultimately wasted it in another below-par performance in wet conditions for the second time in three weeks.

However, they enter Friday as the clear favourites considering they have won the previous seven meetings against Adelaide, who claimed their second win from the last three matches after convincingly downing St Kilda by 32 points at Adelaide Oval.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Adelaide date and start time

DateFriday, July 19, 2024
Start time7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationDocklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Adelaide game on?

The game will be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Essendon vs Adelaide team news

Essendon Bombers

Darcy Parish is close to a return for the Dons, while Kaine Baldwin has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

PositionPlayers
RucksDraper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini
DefendersRidley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts
MidfieldersParish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin.
ForwardsLangford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Adelaide Crows

Defensive stalwart Mitch Hinge will return in Friday night's contest against the Bombers after successful recovery from an adductor injury. Will Hamill, Josh Worrell, and Karl Gallagher may all return to action as early as next week following injury.

PositionPlayers
RucksO'Brien
DefendersCurtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane
MidfieldersJones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond
ForwardsThilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant
Essendon vs Adelaide Form

Essendon: LWLWL

RoundMatch
R18Melbourne 84-67 Essendon
R17Collingwood 80-92 Essendon
R16Geelong 105-60 Essendon
R15Essendon 122-92 West Coast
R13Essendon 70-96 Carlton

Adelaide: LLWLW

RoundMatch
R12Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda
R17Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
R16Adelaide 94-78 GWS
R14Adelaide 67-109 Sydney
R13Adelaide 71-79 Richmond

Essendon vs Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Crows 75-78 Dons
2023Dons 115-97 Crows
2022Dons 103-99 Crows
2021Dons 84-21 Crows
2020Crows 59-62 Dons

More AFL news and coverage

